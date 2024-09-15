Province launches secure care for people with brain injury, mental illness, severe addiction

More than 400 mental-health beds at new and expanded hospitals in B.C. are on the way

The B.C. governemnt is taking action to make sure people with long-term concurrent mental-health and addiction challenges get secure and dignified care by opening highly secure facilities for people under the Mental Health Act throughout the province, as well as secure treatment within BC Corrections.

The first correctional centre will be at the Surrey Pretrial Services Centre. The first secure housing and care facility will be on the grounds of the Alouette Correctional Centre (Monarch Homes) in Maple Ridge, which only requires minor renovations to meet the security requirements for residents and the community.

All of the facilities will provide involuntary care under the B.C. Mental Health Act for people certified as requiring that care.

“People with addiction challenges, brain injuries and mental-health issues need compassionate care and direct and assertive intervention to help them stabilize and rebuild a meaningful life,” said Premier David Eby.”This announcement is the beginning of a new phase of our response to the addiction crisis. We͛re going to respond to people struggling like any family member would. We are taking action to get them the care they need to keep them safe, and in doing so, keep our communities safe, too.”

The Province is also building more than 400 mental-health beds at new and expanded hospitals in B.C. by modernizing approximately 280 outdated beds and adding more than 140 new mental-health beds, with more to come. All of these facilities will also provide involuntary care under the act.

In summer 2024, the Province appointed Dr. Daniel Vigo as B.C.͛s first chief scientific adviser for psychiatry, toxic drugs and concurrent disorders. He is working with partners to find better ways to support the growing population of people with severe addictions, brain injuries from repeated drug poisonings, combined with mental-health disorders and psychosis. Often, these people are in and out of the correctional and health-care system without getting the care they need.

“The toxic-drug crisis of today is not what it was 10 or even five years ago,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “We are now facing a rising number of people who are living with the lasting effects of multiple overdoses and complex mental-health challenges, tied to social factors like poverty and trauma. It͛s clear we must do more to provide effective care, while continuing to work with our partners to tackle the deadly poisoned-drug supply and bring an end to this suffering.”

The Province is announcing steps to put Vigo͛s recommendations into action and ensure severely ill people get the care they need, even when they are unable to seek it themselves.