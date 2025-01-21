 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Province lists B.C. Hells Angels' clubhouse for commercial sale

3 clubhouses in Vancouver, Nanaimo and Kelowna were forfeited to the B.C. government in 2023
Lauren Collins
Lauren Collins
34361120_web1_20231027171036-79ad2fbcc6804200d8543956f6f54868b908e58f90baaf92ab2f08e750872f2f
A former Hells Angels clubhouse is pictured in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. The three-bedroom East Vancouver home is one of three former clubhouses of the Hells Angels forfeited to the British Columbia government after the Supreme Court of Canada chose not to hear an appeal related to the province’s controversial civil forfeiture process. This property is the first of the three up for commercial sale. PHOTO BY ETHAN CAIRNS /THE CANADIAN PRESS

Public Safety Minister Garry Begg says the province has listed the former Vancouver Hells Angels' clubhouse for sale. 

It marks the first of three seized Hells Angels' clubhouse properties to be made available for commercial sale and "a further step in undercutting organized crime in British Columbia," Begg said in a news release Monday (Jan. 20). The province's Civil Forfeiture Office listed the property.

Located at 3598 East Georgia St., the property was assessed at $1.58 million as of July 1, 2024, which is about $66,000 from when the property was first forfeited to the province. It was built in 1987. 

"As criminals find new ways to try to hide their ill-gotten gains obtained through violence, intimidation and criminal activity, we are finding targeted ways to permanently take away their assets, while protecting British Columbians," Begg said. "The sale, when completed, will include a right of entry, a legal tool authorizing the Civil Forfeiture Office to take the property back if it is ever acquired and used by organized crime in the future."

In February 2023, three clubhouses in Vancouver, Kelowna and Nanaimo were forfeited to the province after more than a decade of legal proceedings. The province described it as a "major victory for public safety and a severe blow against organized crime."

The former Kelowna clubhouse was sold to the City of Kelowna in late 2024. According to B.C. Assessment, the Kelowna property was sold for $990,000 on Dec. 19, 2024, but was assessed at $1.2 million as of July 1, 2024. 

The clubhouse on the Nanaimo property was demolished in November 2023. 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Lauren Collins

About the Author: Lauren Collins

I'm a provincial reporter for Black Press Media's provincial team, after my journalism career took me around B.C. since I was 19 years old.
Read more

Related

Kelowna’s former Hell’s Angels Clubhouse now city property
Kelowna’s former Hell’s Angels Clubhouse now city property
Location, location, location: 3 former Hells Angels clubhouses heading for sale
Location, location, location: 3 former Hells Angels clubhouses heading for sale