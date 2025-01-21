Province lists B.C. Hells Angels' clubhouse for commercial sale

3 clubhouses in Vancouver, Nanaimo and Kelowna were forfeited to the B.C. government in 2023

Public Safety Minister Garry Begg says the province has listed the former Vancouver Hells Angels' clubhouse for sale.

It marks the first of three seized Hells Angels' clubhouse properties to be made available for commercial sale and "a further step in undercutting organized crime in British Columbia," Begg said in a news release Monday (Jan. 20). The province's Civil Forfeiture Office listed the property.

Located at 3598 East Georgia St., the property was assessed at $1.58 million as of July 1, 2024, which is about $66,000 from when the property was first forfeited to the province. It was built in 1987.

"As criminals find new ways to try to hide their ill-gotten gains obtained through violence, intimidation and criminal activity, we are finding targeted ways to permanently take away their assets, while protecting British Columbians," Begg said. "The sale, when completed, will include a right of entry, a legal tool authorizing the Civil Forfeiture Office to take the property back if it is ever acquired and used by organized crime in the future."

In February 2023, three clubhouses in Vancouver, Kelowna and Nanaimo were forfeited to the province after more than a decade of legal proceedings. The province described it as a "major victory for public safety and a severe blow against organized crime."

The former Kelowna clubhouse was sold to the City of Kelowna in late 2024. According to B.C. Assessment, the Kelowna property was sold for $990,000 on Dec. 19, 2024, but was assessed at $1.2 million as of July 1, 2024.

The clubhouse on the Nanaimo property was demolished in November 2023.