The Township of Esquimalt says the cause of a spill in the Gorge Creek is a home heating oil tank. (Black Press Media file photo)

Province offers expertise to help Esquimalt clean up Gorge oil spill

A leaky home heating tank shed oil into ground and storm water systems

The Township of Esquimalt added a boost to its cleanup response to a recently-identified oil tank leak.

On Jan. 24, Esquimalt announced it had identified a residential home heating oil tank as the culprit behind a recent oil spill in the Gorge Creek, which had been reported by a resident on Saturday. The tank leaked oil into both the ground and storm water system, with heavy rainfall and snow melts contributing to the problem.

“When we have a significant amount of water entering our system like we just had recently, grit and pollutants from roadways and homes end up flushing out in large volumes,” said Jeff Miller, Director of Engineering in an online statement.

ALSO READ: Home oil tank to blame for spill in Esquimalt’s Gorge Creek

In order to combat the spill and to contain and remove hydrocarbons from the creek, Environment and Climate Change Canada has supplied Esquimalt with technical and scientific advise from experts, including those who can speak to the potential impacts for migratory birds in the surrounding bird sanctuary area.

So far there have not been reports of injured animals in the area.

To avoid further disruption, residents are asked to respect the fencing around the creek. Anyone who has spotted a spill or noticed the risk of one that could occur is asked to report it immediately by calling 1-800-663-3456.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Despite reports of decline, birds flocking to national parks in Canadian Rockies
Next story
Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 28

Just Posted

Indigenous youth arrested during 15-hour occupation to hold press conference Wednesday morning

The speakers are expected to condemn police, RCMP actions towards Indigenous people

Southern resident orca L41 considered missing and feared dead

The orca was last spotted in Aug. 2019 when photographed in western Strait of Juan de Fuca

Sap thief taps Saanich park maple trees, faces hefty fine

One tree found with four taps in Mount Doug Park

VIDEO: Saanich family competes on first season of ‘Family Feud Canada’

Charania family will face off against the Torres family from Hamilton, Ont.

Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you concerned about the coronavirus?

The coronavirus which has sparked concern around the globe has now arrived… Continue reading

Off-duty Nanaimo Mountie takes down would-be ice cream thief

Suspect attempted to steal Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen location on Sunday

Nanaimo man hit with pole in dispute over off-leash dog

RCMP say no charges recommended at this time

Was there a tornado on Vancouver Island Monday?

Suspected phone app glitch gives eerie warning

Work has started on Malahat Skywalk, expected completion in 2021

$15-million project expected to open in spring, 2021

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Sooke Minor Fastball to host coaching clinic

Clinic ideal for those planning to coach U6 to U18 teams

Most Read