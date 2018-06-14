Province provides nearly $1 million for bike lanes in Oak Bay and Victoria

Regional cycling lanes scored nearly $1 million in funding from the province on Wednesday (June 13).

Oak Bay and Victoria were among 18 communities funded by BikeBC grants for cycling projects that support green transportation options and encourage healthy, active lifestyles.

“This will boost biking right across British Columbia. We all know it’s a healthy, green thing to do as an active and alternate transporation,” said Oak Bay Mayor Nils Jensen.

RELATED: Bike lanes in Oak Bay moving forward

RELATED: City approves Wharf, Humboldt Street bike lanes

Victoria was awarded $895,000 for the Wharf Street protected bike lanes.

The Wharf Street lanes would run from Pandora Avenue and eventually link up to Humboldt and continue all the way to Cook Street.

On Wharf, a two-way protected bike lane would run along the west side of the street alongside the ocean and Inner Harbour. Along this strip, 21 out of 45 parking stalls will be lost, with a majority of them being between Yates and Fort Streets to make room for the lanes, and also to realign the crosswalk coming from Bastion Square. Between Fort and Government streets, 10 parking spots plus one motorcycle parking spot will be added next to the protected bike lanes.

Oak Bay was awarded $78,160 for its Cadboro Bay Road bike lanes project.

The Cadboro Bay Road Bike Lane Cycle Feasibility Study included options for the Foul Bay to Bee Street area, and options for bike lanes from Bee Street to Bowker.

“We have two versions of the bike lane, one of them more expensive than the other,” Jensen said. “We have to choose between two options, one is a little more expensive and has more surface treatment. That may now allow us to get a little better bike lane infrastructure up there.”

He expects council will choose between the options, ranging from $170,000 to $250,000 later this month with the project completed by fall 2018.

“To have this bike lane where it’s a wonderful thing for the students. We’ve seen since the new school opened a huge increase in the number of students getting to school by bicycle. In fact they’ve had to put more bike racks in there, and then more bike racks, and they still don’t have enough,” Jensen said. “This will be another encouragement for students to come to school on their bicycle.”

BikeBC is the province’s cost-sharing program that helps communities build cycling projects that support green transportation options and healthy, active lifestyles, while attracting tourism cyclists.

“Cycling is a popular form of transportation and recreation, with 1.9 million B.C. residents riding a bike at least once a year,” said Richard Campbell, executive director of the British Columbia Cycling Coalition. “With 2.3 million British Columbians wanting to cycle more, these projects funded through BikeBC will help make communities safer, healthier and more affordable — in addition to helping B.C. realize its potential when it comes to cycling tourism, and the economic benefits that come with it.”

Cycling is on the rise in British Columbia, with the number of people who bike to work increasing by 64 per cent since 1996. Biking 10 kilometres to work each day can save up to 15,000 kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions each year.

The following 18 communities are eligible to receive BikeBC funding:

▪ Whistler: $401,698 for Fitzsimmons Valley Trail upgrades

▪ Oak Bay: $78,160 for Cadboro Bay Road bike lanes project

▪ Invermere: $299,787 for District of Invermere Westside Legacy Trail connector

▪ Qualicum Beach: $693,830 for Uptown to Waterfront connector completion

▪ University of British Columbia: $1 million for Wesbrook Mall redesign – Phase 1

▪ Victoria: $895,000 for Wharf Street protected bike lanes

▪ Vancouver: $332,000 for Cambie Bridge active transportation Improvements

▪ West Kelowna: $258,697 for Boucherie Road Wine Trail – Phase 2

▪ Bowen Island: $135,666 for Bowen Island Spirit Trail – Phase 1

▪ Columbia Shuswap Regional District: $784,077 for Salmon River Road parallel trail

▪ Fort St. John: $433,736 for 93 Avenue multi-use path

▪ Fruitvale: $190,823 for Davis Avenue pedestrian/cycling connector

▪ Gibsons: $331,657 for Gibsons Way multi-use path and bike lane

▪ Quesnel: $223,500 for Johnston Street Bridge cycling improvements

▪ We Wai Kai Nation: $2,513 for community connector project

▪ Summerland: $20,000 for cycling network plan

▪ Westbank: $21,395 for First Nation active transportation plan