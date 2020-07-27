Province says 800 homes will help with tight Victoria student housing scene

Housing on track to be in place for students in 2022

Premier John Horgan, during Monday’s announcement saying homes will be provided to UVic students at market rates, significantly relieving the tight rental market for student accommodation in Greater Victoria. (Canadian Press screengrab)

The province says it is on track to have nearly 800 student homes at the University of Victoria ready by 2022.

Premier John Horgan says the homes will be provided to UVic students at market rates, significantly relieving the tight rental market for student accommodation in Greater Victoria.

“It’s part of B.C.’s first-ever student housing initiative, which we developed to help meet a significant and long-standing need. These new housing units are great news for students and will help take some pressure off the local rental market,” Horgan said.

READ ALSO: UVic research team creating virus-resistant washbasins for post-pandemic world

Horgan made the announcement Monday, July 27 at the campus where the two new housing facilities will be located, along with a dining hall, new study areas, Indigenous student lounge, shops and a small grocery.

A statement from the university says, when completed, the project will produce 621 new beds and 162 replacement beds for students. Construction of these new facilities meets Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold and Passive House standards.

Horgan says the construction is part of a government commitment to produce 5,000 student homes over the next six years in locations from Vancouver and Burnaby to Kamloops and the Okanagan.

The province says the UVic development is the first major capital project at the university since a new campus plan was completed in January 2016.

– The Canadian Press

RELATED: Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

UVic