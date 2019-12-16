Province says ‘no’ to alternative detour route on Malahat, according to new report

Since 2009, there have been 40 closures on the Malahat, of which seven were longer than four hours in duration. The longest one was 21 hours. (Black Press Media file photo)

An alternative detour route for the Malahat isn’t coming down the pipeline anytime soon, according to a newly released study by the Ministry of Transportation.

“All routes were determined to have environmental, engineering, property and community disruption impacts — some to greater degrees than others,” according to the press release.

The report looked at seven possible emergency routes that could be activated during long highway closures.

The release points out that closures on the Malahat long enough to trigger calls for a detour were too infrequent, around 1.1 incidents a year on average.

READ MORE: Study on Malahat road closures expected by end of year

RELATED: An alternate route for Malahat shouldn’t go through Sooke watershed, says CRD director

Since 2009, there have been 40 closures on the Malahat, of which seven were longer than four hours in duration. The longest one was 21 hours.

The goal of the study was to assess whether it was worth making use of existing forestry resource roads, trails, or Greater Victoria Water Supply Area maintenance roads, with limited investment and footprint changes.

The Pacific Marine Circle Route, which takes around three and a half hours to drive, will be the main detour in the event of a long highway closure.

Currently, work is underway on a project to widen Highway 1 between Leigh Road and the West Shore Parkway, which will include adding a centre median barrier.

The province is also looking at adding 1.5 kilometres of median barrier to the highway north of the West Shore Parkway to just north of Finlayson Arm Road. Engineering work has begun.

Read the full report at bit.ly/malahatstudy.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.