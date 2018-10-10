The provincial government has said Saanich-owned land near Municipal Hall is unsuitable for supportive housing. Saanich had offered the land for supportive housing as a response to homelessness in the region, as manifested by the former tent city in Regina Park. File photo

Province says Saanich-owned land unsuitable for supportive housing

Saanich had offered the land in exchange for supportive housing

Efforts to build supportive housing in Saanich have suffered a blow.

The provincial government said thank you, but no thank you to Saanich’s offer for land in exchange for supportive housing near Municipal Hall.

The land that was offered by the District of Saanich was assessed and was deemed not suitable for development or feasible for modular housing, according to the ministry. BC Housing staff have conveyed this information to the District and are hopeful they will continue to work with staff to find suitable, alternative land on which housing can be built to meet the needs of the community.

RELATED: Saanich offers land for housing for the homeless

It is not clear which specific reasons prompted the province to reject the land that Saanich had offered.

This news has come just 10 days before the general municipal election on Oct. 20.

The state of local housing has been one of, if not the topic during the current municipal campaign and the decision to decline Saanich’s offer could shape the final vote.

When Saanich first announced in September that it was offering land to the province for supportive housing, Mayor Richard Atwell said publicly that it was he, who had brought the motion to council on June 21, calling it a “direct example” of his leadership.

“We are hopeful that by providing this land, we’re moving in the right direction to secure housing and satisfy some of the need for housing in this region,” Atwell said in September.

While public reactions to Saanich’s offer have generally positive, several non-incumbent candidates have criticized Saanich for waiting too long in offering the land in exchange for supportive housing.

Teale Phelps Bondaroff, for example, has accused the current council of dithering and failing residents of the tent city that had popped up in Regina Park for several months. It was its presence that had initially inspired Saanich to offer the land.

RELATED: Absent Saanich mayoral candidate subject of all-candidates forum

Now, it appears that critics will have the chance to criticize Saanich for offering the wrong type of land.

The Saanich News has reached out to the District of Saanich as well as Atwell for comment and will update the story accordingly.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

Just Posted

Province says Saanich-owned land unsuitable for supportive housing

Saanich had offered the land in exchange for supportive housing

Victoria man among 3 charged after police officer assaulted during traffic stop

The officers initiated a traffic stop on Robson Street, between Granville and Seymour Streets.

All-candidates meeting on housing held at Atrium building

Forum to address issues related to residential rental and market housing in Victoria

Province urges drivers to ‘Shift Into Winter’

Transportation minister Claire Trevena warns drivers to have winter tires, reduce speeds in icy and snowy conditions

Sidney hosting world rowing coastal championships this weekend

More than 400 rowers from 24 countries will be taking part in the four-day event

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

Nanaimo couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene

Photoshoot at McNab’s Corn Maze goes viral around the world

Oct. 11 marks International Day of the Girl

International Day of the Girl focuses on promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights

Marijuana legalization may go more smoothly than you think: Washington governor

Washington and Colorado became the first U.S. states to broadly legalize recreational pot

B.C. and Washington pledge to protect habitat for orcas, salmon

Premier John Horgan vows logging review for Manning Park zone

Plane search unveils unrelated plane crash site from 1987

A family finally has closure after a plane missing since 1987 was discovered in the Clearwater B.C.

Worried about a zombie outbreak this Halloween? Province of BC has it covered

“The final symptom of infection? Overwhelming need to eat brains”

Column: If not now, when will we make the changes needed to stop global warming?

The thought of our children or grandchildren suffering from the ravages of climate change are unbearable to think about, too frightening to consider. So we don’t.

B.C. Lions face stiff test trying to hand Stampeders first home loss

B.C. (7-7) visits the Calgary Stampeders (12-2) on Saturday night.

Most Read