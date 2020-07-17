The province and the Sooke School District purchased a six-acre plot of land along Latoria Road in south Langford for a new 500-seat elementary school. SD62 Trustee and Board of Education Chair Ravi Parmar said the new school site is welcomed as the neighbourhood expands. (Black Press Media file photo)

Province, SD62 purchase six acres in Langford for new 500-seat elementary school

New school site in south Langford, along Latoria Road

The Sooke School District and province have purchased six acres of land in Langford to serve as a future elementary school site.

British Columbia’s Minister of Education Rob Fleming, Premier John Horgan and SD62 Trustee and Board of Education Chair Ravi Parmar gathered at the south Langford site at Latoria Road and Klahanie Drive on Friday to make the announcement. The land cost the province $7.7 million and another $960,000 was contributed by the school district. A 500-seat elementary school is planned for the area, which will eventually be surrounded by about 400 new homes as part of a new development.

“As more young families decide to raise their children on the West Shore, building and expanding schools here is a top priority for our government,” Horgan said.

Purchasing the land before the surrounding development has been built has kept the cost low for the province and school district, Parmar said during the announcement. In addition, he said the school board will be able to work alongside the developer, Langford’s mayor and council and other partners to design the school and community.

READ ALSO: New Langford school names influenced by local First Nations

“This is welcome news to the Board of Education, the School District and most importantly families in south Langford. It’s no secret the district is growing,” Parmar said.

Since September 2017, two new schools in Langford and an expansion to Royal Bay Secondary in Colwood have been approved by the province. These schools and the expansion will bring 1,800 new student seats to SD62, one of the fastest-growing school districts in B.C. Three school sites are also in place for future schools in the District, according to the province.

On average, Parmar said the district expects to see 400 new students per year with a total of about 15,000 new students by the end of the decade.

The neighbourhood and new development where the elementary school site will lie has been under contention among south Langford residents in the past, with neighbours worried about the environmental impacts of the development.

Parmar said it is public knowledge that SD62 has been looking at sites along Latoria Road for a new school for a number of years. He said conversations with neighbours who were concerned about the development also included them saying they wanted a school built there if more homes were to be added.

READ ALSO: Final public hearing for controversial Langford land parcel ends without promises made

“We’re really excited to be joining the neighbourhood. The biggest challenge is many families that move into homes along Latoria Road and Happy Valley Road may not be able to go to Happy Valley elementary as the school is well over capacity,” Parmar said. “The Board of Education just approved its annual capital plan and building a school on the site in south Langford is the number one priority now.”

Working alongside the City and developer, Parmar said the district will look at forming shared recreational spaces, child care opportunities and community arts and culture spaces as well as safe routes to school for children.

As for the two new schools in west Langford, the province said blasting and site preparations have already begun. PEXSISEN Elementary will have a 500-student capacity and Centre Mountain LELLUM Middle School will have a 700-student capacity. Both schools are scheduled to open in September 2022.

Portables that were in place at Royal Bay Secondary have also been moved to other schools in the district as the 600-seat expansion there nears completion. According to a tweet from Parmar, the site that housed the portables will be transformed into parking spots to deal with the influx of students and a new bus loop will be constructed to separate buses and vehicles. The expanded Royal Bay Secondary is set to open in September.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of LangfordJohn HorganSD62sooke school district

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sooke council supports plans for dog park at John Phillips Memorial Park
Next story
Nearly 100 trees mistakenly felled in Saanich park

Just Posted

Hearts alive summer art display on the way in Oak Bay

Twenty-four hearts will flow in the wind to boost community spirit

Fairfield cannabis store gains footing after opening mid-pandemic

Victoria shop modeled after standard retail stores, displays

Victoria mayor responds to Oak Bay Council with letter about bike way

Oak Bay council offered visit by Victoria planners regarding Richardson bike way

Six more speeders stuck with tickets in Saanich as excessive speeding spike continues

Police report nearly 115 excessive speeding incidents in 2020 so far

One in custody after reports of man carrying firearm at Mount Doug Park

Public evacuated as police searched the park

VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

Confederate flag shown at anti-racism parade on July 16 had been purchased at local store

Black Press Media launches updated Overdose Prevention resource guide

A total 296 people died from overdoses on Vancouver Island in first six months of 2020

VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net at B.C. Lake

Officer receives crowd’s applause upon success at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake

Vancouver Island RCMP arrest man in connection to alleged sexual offences

Mounties had asked for public’s help in case

Blue Jays can’t play home games in Toronto after federal government rebuffs plan

MLB season slated to start next week

‘A grave concern’: European green crabs discovered on Haida Gwaii

Aggressive invasive species discovered in Skidegate Inlet; working group formed to decide next steps

Learning about animals goes online with BC SPCA’s summer camps for kids

Kids can learn to speak ‘cat’ and more in SPCA’s weekly online summer sessions

RCMP continue search for woman with Vancouver Island ties

Major Crimes Unit takes over case of woman missing from Fort St John

B.C. Premier apologizes, says he misspoke on comments about drug addiction

B.C. set a new record of 175 overdose deaths in June

Most Read