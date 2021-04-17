Province supports potential interim improvements to Sidney intersection

Province says interchange is the long-term plan for intersection of Beacon Avenue and Highway 17

Traffic waits at the intersection of Highway 17 and Beacon Avenue. A study found failing levels of service at the intersection of Highway 17 and Sidney’s Beacon Avenue for multiple movements during morning peak traffic and for all left-moving traffic during afternoon peak traffic. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

The province supports potential interim improvements to the intersection of Highway 17 and Beacon Avenue.

The statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure appears in response to a series of questions to the ministry about a study received by Sidney council Monday. It finds failing levels of service at the intersection of Highway 17 and Sidney’s Beacon Avenue for multiple movements during morning peak traffic and for all left-moving traffic during afternoon peak traffic, drawing on data from 2020, accounting for decreased traffic thanks to COVID-19.

These findings (along with a series of recommendations offering interim solutions) do not necessarily surprise the ministry, since it joined the municipalities of Sidney and North Saanich, as well as the Victoria Airport Authority in the study covering the area immediately west of Highway 17 and north of Beacon Avenue, including the intersection of Mills Roads and West Saanich Road.

RELATED: South Island Transportation Strategy looks to reduce reliance on personal vehicles

“The ministry reviewed the study findings and provided comments,” reads the statement. “Generally the ministry is supportive of the potential interim improvements proposed like the northbound dual left turn. These improvements would be triggered by adjacent land development.”

The statement also says the ministry works closely with its municipal partners when land development occurs adjacent to Highway 17 to assess what, if any, necessary highway safety improvements are needed to support development generated traffic.

The statement also confirmed the ministry’s stated long-term plan of creating an interchange and queue jump lanes for northbound and southbound buses.

hr width=”75%”>

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Sidney