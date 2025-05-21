Province to prohibit parking along Island Highway at Nanoose Bay

'No parking' signs will be installed along Nanoose Flats due to safety concerns

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation will be prohibiting parking along the area of the Island Highway known as the Nanoose Flats.

The section of highway between Hillview Road in Lantzville and Arlington Road in Nanoose Bay is a 90-kilometres-per-hour speed zone, but the shoulder of the northbound lanes of the highway have long been used as a parking area, primarily by shellfish pickers. After the middle of June, however, parking along that stretch of highway will no longer be allowed, stated the Ministry of Transportation and Transit in an e-mail to the News Bulletin.

“Drivers often park on the highway shoulder to access the nearby mud flats and pick shellfish. However, this section of Highway 19 is a high-speed, high-traffic corridor, and parking along this stretch is not safe,” the ministry stated.