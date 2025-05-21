 Skip to content
Province to prohibit parking along Island Highway at Nanoose Bay

'No parking' signs will be installed along Nanoose Flats due to safety concerns
Chris Bush
Chris Bush
250520-nbu-no-place-to-park-p1030435
Safety concerns speed and traffic on the Island Highway at Nanoose Flats have prompted the installation of no parking signs to prohibit vehicles parking on the road shoulder. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation will be prohibiting parking along the area of the Island Highway known as the Nanoose Flats.

The section of highway between Hillview Road in Lantzville and Arlington Road in Nanoose Bay is a 90-kilometres-per-hour speed zone, but the shoulder of the northbound lanes of the highway have long been used as a parking area, primarily by shellfish pickers. After the middle of June, however, parking along that stretch of highway will no longer be allowed, stated the Ministry of Transportation and Transit in an e-mail to the News Bulletin.

“Drivers often park on the highway shoulder to access the nearby mud flats and pick shellfish. However, this section of Highway 19 is a high-speed, high-traffic corridor, and parking along this stretch is not safe,” the ministry stated.

