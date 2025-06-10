Province, UBC Okanagan partnership works to detect, monitor wildfires

The new camera network will provide first responders with information to support wildfire response

The province continues to advance wildfire safety measures, especially in the Okanagan region.

The provincial government and the University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) collaborated to develop a camera network that provides first responders with information to support wildfire response, emergency management, and public awareness. The partnership will help detect and monitor wildfires across B.C.

After a successful trial run last year, the province is investing $200,000 to expand the camera network throughout B.C., as early detection of wildfire plays a vital role in reducing risks, protecting communities and lowering suppression costs. The cameras use 5G technology and detect smoke from wildfires, providing real-time data which will help in supporting evacuation planning, resource deployment and wildfire behaviour predictions.

"With this technology, we're making strides in protecting communities from wildfires by predicting them before they happen," said Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar. "Better predicting them means keeping more families safe, and I'm proud to work with UBCO and use its research to protect our communities from the threat of wildfire."

The data captured by the network is analyzed with the help of artificial intelligence at UBCO.

"The provincial camera network will serve as a vital public-safety platform, helping to build safe and resilient communities, while enhancing wildfire and emergency management across British Columbia," said UBCO faculty of science assistant professor Mathieu Bourbonnais.

Communities, local governments and First Nations that are interested in learning more or becoming involved in the development of the camera network can contact the BC Wildfire Service for more information.