All of Vancouver Island is under Level 3 drought conditions as of July 20, 2018. (BC Gov)

Province warns Vancouver Island of expanded drought warning

Government urges residents, businesses to conserve water

The province has issued a level three drought warning for much of the west coast, including all of Vancouver Island, as streams dry up and temperatures ricochet up into the mid-30s.

In a bulletin issued Monday, the government said the warning applies to the entire coast, from the Alaska border to the Lower Mainland. The Skeena Nass and Stikine basins, Haida Gwaii, Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands are all included.

A level three drought calls for voluntary water use reductions from municipal, agricultural and industrial users.

The province has identified a number of important fish bearing streams on Vancouver Island that are approaching low flow at a critical level, including the Koksilah, Chemainus, San Juan and Salmon Rivers. Maximum water conservation is encouraged in these and other low-flow watersheds.

Although restrictions are currently voluntary, if officials see river and creek levels drop, they may suspend water licences or short-term water approvals to restore flows to minimum critical levels in the affected streams. If streams get too low, it can hurt any salmon or other wildlife living there.

People can save water in a few ways:

  • Limit outdoor watering
  • Do not water during the heat of the day or when it is windy
  • Consider planting drought-tolerant vegetation
  • Take shorter showers
  • Do not leave the tap running
  • Install water-efficient shower heads, taps and toilets

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul
Next story
Metchosin councillor killed in South Surrey collision

Just Posted

Swim to save the Salish Sea takes first stroke

Six-day swim around Salt Spring Island aims to protect southern resident orcas

Winds delay marathon swim across Juan de Fuca Strait

Susan Simmons will monitor weather and tide conditions and look towards another date in August

Province warns Vancouver Island of expanded drought warning

Government urges residents, businesses to conserve water

Update: Suspect identified in Victoria “restaurant rage” incident

Unhappy with her order at Hillside Avenue McDonald’s, lady threw items at employee, broke kiosk

Transit signals installed on highway at Carey Road

New traffic signals are being installed on the Trans Canada Highway at… Continue reading

WATCH: Indigenous carvers bring art to the people outside Victoria’s Royal BC Museum

Crossing Cultures and Healing totem pole meant to move conversation beyond reconciliation

B.C. grandma, 70, gets 7 days in jail for pipeline protest

Laurie Embree called the law ‘unjust’ in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

RCMP assist coroner in investigation of body near Lumby

Vernon Search and Rescue located body near south end of Mabel Lake up steep embankment

Documentary pitched about transition of Vancouver Island’s ‘Penny Girl’

Fundraising phenom behind Jeneece Place came out as transgender last month

Boaters urged to stay sober on B.C. Day long weekend

Statistics suggest 40 per cent of all boating deaths involve alcohol impairment

B.C. Highway 1 widening to Alberta demanded for decades

Future sections to use union-only construction deal

Volunteer firefighter dies tubing on Cowichan River

GoFundMe set up for family of Tony Jackson

Suspected Vancouver Island cat trapper strikes again

Greiving cat owner believes her pet was trapped and dumped; similar cases go back more than a decade

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stops in at Alberni Valley airport

Military Challenger jet drops Trudeau off to waiting motorcade heading west

Most Read