MLA Dan Ashton speaks in Penticton (Black Press file photo)

Provincial finance committee stops by Colwood for B.C. budget consultations

Daytime meeting at city hall chambers on June 10

B.C. legislators are make a stop at Colwood on June 10 as part of their yearly provincial budget consultations.

“We encourage all British Columbians to take part and share their views on the issues affecting their families and communities,” Dan Ashton, deputy chair of the Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services, said in a statement.

Members of public can provide comments by “speaking with the committee” on the 2020 provincial budget, according to the statement said. Suggestions can be shared in person, via teleconference, or by providing a written, audio or video submission, the B.C. legislative website said.

ALSO READ: B.C. budget will have ‘very little impact’ on poverty, advocates say

A teleconference with the committee may be arranged by calling the Parliamentary Committees Office at 250-356-2933. Online registration to speak in person opened on May 27 and is available on the committee’s website.

Presentations and submissions to any parliamentary committee are treated as public documents and should not include any confidential information, it advises.

ALSO READ: B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

“Please note that public hearings are public meetings and the proceedings are recorded and transcribed.”

The transcripts will be “posted on the Legislative Assembly website,” they add.

ALSO READ: BC VIEWS: Budget doesn’t balance itself

Colwood is one of three stops the committee is making on the Island, out of 20 in the province. The consultation period closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 28.

The first hearing is scheduled for June 10, between 8:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the City of Colwood Council Chambers, located at 3300 Wishart Rd. More information can be found by visiting bcleg.ca/FGSbudget.


