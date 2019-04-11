This photo shows the interior of a medical examination room at the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre (VSAC), which runs a clinic, where victims of sexual assault in Greater Victoria receive a number of services including medical exams, forensic tests and crisis support in one central location. (Submitted/VSAC)

Provincial funding announcement for Victoria sexual assault centre scheduled for Friday

Pending provincial announcement comes as centre searches for predictable funding

The provincial government has scheduled a funding announcement concerning a facility helping survivors of sexual assault.

Mitzi Dean, parliamentary secretary for gender equity, is scheduled to appear Friday morning at the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre (VSAC) at 3060 Cedar Hill Road for an event “to celebrate important new funding” for the facility. The annoucement is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

Since 2016, the centre has been running an integrated clinic where victims of sexual assault receive a number of services including medical exams, forensic tests and crisis support in one central location. Police detachments across the region including Saanich Police have used the clinic in the 3000-block of Cedar Hill Road to interview survivors.

RELATED: Victoria Sexual Assault Centre looks for new financial model

Earlier this month, the public heard that the facility faces an uncertain future, as it search for a new funding model.

“We try to make sure that we are open this year, as we work towards finding sustainable and predictable funding,” said Grace Lore, a spokesperson for the VSAC, which has operated at various locations since 1982, earlier this month.

Startup funding for the clinic came from a provincial grant of $100,000 over two years. “That grant did not come with any funding to ensure operation in subsequent years,” Lore said at the time. The current funding model relies on grants and donations, a model not “feasible for survival,” she said.

Earlier this week, Saanich called on the province to provide stable funding for the facility. Saanich had granted the facility $35,000 on a one-time-basis, but stressed that it would not be in the words of Coun. Karen Harper a “long-term funder” for the facility.

“This is downloading from the province,” she said. “This is a service that should be funded by the province.”

The public is about to find whether the province will follow through.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Bear Mountain land levelled for possible future school

Just Posted

Esquimalt apartment fire caused by human error

The fatal fire started in the victim’s unit

BREAKING: Saanich police investigating in Gordon Head after man found dead

The man was found unresponsive near Arbutus Cove Lane

Bear Mountain land levelled for possible future school

Land owned by SD 62 has been levelled, but no new school has been announced

Former Oak Bay mayor Nils Jensen to be remembered

Dave Dunnet Community Theatre at capacity with overflow room also full

Greater Victoria’s biggest home show arrives this weekend

Over 300 vendors will take over the West Shore Parks and Recreation Centre

‘We are so happy we found you’: B.C. son meets father thanks to online DNA test

Father and son unite for the first time on April 4

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

Teen’s death at B.C. summer festival deemed accidental

Coroner’s Report indicates that the teen took MDA that she thought was ecstasy, suffered cardiac arrest

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

3,300 British Columbians register as organ donors in six days time

Green Shirt Day, in honour of the coined ‘Logan Boulet effect’ brings big surge in organ donors

B.C. dental profession needs better self-regulation, expert says

Secretive board concerned about dentists, not their patients

Most of B.C.’s overdose victims face financial hardship before death: report

Statistics Canada data looks at tax information, social assistance income in last years of life

Most Read