The provincial government is asking residents for input on plastic pollution strategies. (File photo)

Provincial government seeks feedback on plastic pollution strategies

The province launched an online survey on banning plastics and upgrading recycling strategies

The provincial government is asking the public for feedback on changes to plastic consumption.

The B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Solutions has launched an online survey asking residents about their stance on banning, reducing and recycling more plastics.

“The message from British Columbians is loud and clear – we need to take action to reduce plastic waste, especially single-use items like water bottles and plastic bags that often find their way into our waters, streets and environment,” said Environment Minister George Heyman in a statement.

ALSO READ: Proposed plastic bag ban gains traction in Sooke

The province is proposing action on four areas connected to plastic pollution: banning single-use packaging, reducing single-use plastics in landfills and waterways, expanding refund systems for plastic bottles and beverage containers and reducing plastic waste overall.

“We have a responsibility to British Columbians to curb the significant impacts of plastic pollution on our environment and marine life,” said BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver in a statement. “I look forward to hearing from British Columbians on their priorities for action on plastics.”

The engagement process comes shortly after the B.C. Court of Appeals overruled a plastic bag ban bylaw put in place by the City of Victoria. The court ruled that the City failed to request permission from the province to bring such a bylaw into effect in the first place, deeming the bylaw invalid.

READ MORE: City to look at options after BC Court of Appeal sides with plastic bag industry

While the province has yet to publicly weigh in on the bylaw, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps is happy to see provincial support on plastic pollution reduction overall. She, along with Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne, Squamish Mayor Karen Elliott and Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore, issued a shared statement regarding the province’s engagement process.

“As mayors of communities that are taking a leadership role to reduce single-use plastics, we are delighted to see the Province launch a consultation period to hear from British Columbians on this important issue. We’re encouraged that the Province will also take a leadership role to reduce needless waste across the Province,” the statement reads.

ALSO READ: Victoria businesses remain plastic-bag free, despite court ruling

“We are keen to work with the provincial government to establish a clear role for local governments, our residents and businesses to move towards a sustainable, zero-waste economy and environment. “

The online survey can be accessed at cleanbc.gov.bc.ca/plastics and will be up until Sept. 18.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Two kittens stolen from Greater Victoria veterinary clinic

Just Posted

Provincial government seeks feedback on plastic pollution strategies

The province launched an online survey on banning plastics and upgrading recycling strategies

Two kittens stolen from Greater Victoria veterinary clinic

The nine week old kittens were awaiting adoption at the Pacific Cat Clinic

Vancouver Island woman hopes for one more dance with late fiancé

Woman seeks 2011 footage of ‘Careless Whisper’ performance in underground Saanich parking lot

PHOTOS: Sidney Street Market a smash all summer long

Thousands flock to Beacon Avenue for weekly evening market

CRD to consider proposed ban on Styrofoam cups

Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor said region cannot give up on reducing waste, despite recent court ruling

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you use a food delivery app?

With modern life becoming more hectic with each passing day and so… Continue reading

Vancouver Island’s first BC Cannabis Store to open next week

Government-operated store to open in Campbell River

B.C. murder suspect not a neo-Nazi, is more fascinated by Russia, dad says

Despite his son’s fascination with the collectibles, Schmegelsky said he didn’t believe his son identified as a neo-Nazi

Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves province money

B.C. Wildfire Services says there are 36 fires burning

Grand Forks fire chief no longer employed after bullying allegation

The City would not say if the fire chief was fired or resigned from his position

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

Ex-lifeguard Eddie Spaghetti pleads guilty to child pornography

Lawyers have requested pre-sentencing report with a psychological component

Most Read