A man approached a woman near Bridge Way on Thursday before he exposed himself to her. File contributed

Pubic warned after second indecent act reported in Greater Victoria

A man approached a woman in Beacon Hill Park before exposing himself

Victoria police are warning the public after a second report of indecent exposure came in, similar to one that occurred earlier in the week.

On Thursday night around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to Bridge Way in Beacon Hill Park, in the area of the rock bridge over Goodacre Lake.

When they arrived, they spoke with a woman who reported that a man had been walking his bike, and approached her while she was sitting and reading. The man sat next to her and asked her inappropriate questions before exposing himself.

The woman told the man she had to leave, and he walked a short distance away and watched her. The woman called a friend, and then the police, who were not able to locate him when they arrived.

In a similar incident on Wednesday evening, around 6 p.m., officers were called to the Galloping Goose regional trail near Cecilia Road for a report of an indecent act.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a woman who said she was walking southbound on the trail, when she passed a man sitting on a bench. As she approached, she noticed he had his hand in his pants, and when she passed him he exposed himself, stood and began to follow her.

A short time later, a second woman on a bicycle approached the first one and told her the man had done the same thing to her. The two walked to a local business together and called police.

In both incidents, he is described as a Caucasian man between 40-50 years old, standing six feet tall with a slim build and blue eyes. He has long brown hair that was in a ponytail. At the time of the incident in Beacon Hill Park he was wearing a thin black jacket, blue jeans and a Blue Jays baseball cap. He was riding a bike.

In the Galloping Goose incidents, he was wearing a black t-shirt and grey cargo shorts. He was barefoot.

If you have any information on these incidents, you can call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or call anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

