Police were diverting traffic away from the Helmcken Road overpass in View Royal due to a police incident. Roadways in the area reopened to traffic shortly after noon on Wednesday. (DriveBC traffic camera)

Police were diverting traffic away from the Helmcken Road overpass in View Royal due to a police incident. Roadways in the area reopened to traffic shortly after noon on Wednesday. (DriveBC traffic camera)

UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopens in View Royal following police incident

Expect some residual delays on Highway 1, Helmcken Road

Police have safely taken a person in crisis into custody following an incident on the Helmcken Road overpass in View Royal.

While police were assisting the person, traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway and the Helmcken Road overpass was diverted but reopened shortly after noon on Wednesday.

Police thanked the public for their patience and noted they were taking the individual to receive necessary care.

ALSO READ: Vancouver Islander accused of selling fake ownership in world-renowned Sooke Harbour House

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Westshore RCMP

Previous story
B.C. to lift capacity limits for indoor ticketed, organized events as of Oct. 25
Next story
$1.4 million lost to cryptocurrency fraud in Saanich during last three months

Just Posted

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo, the Bitcoin logo appears on the display screen of a cryptocurrency ATM at the Smoker's Choice store in Salem, N.H. China’s central bank on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, declared all transactions involving Bitcoin and other virtual currencies illegal, stepping up a campaign to block use of unofficial digital money. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
$1.4 million lost to cryptocurrency fraud in Saanich during last three months

Police were diverting traffic away from the Helmcken Road overpass in View Royal due to a police incident. Roadways in the area reopened to traffic shortly after noon on Wednesday. (DriveBC traffic camera)
UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopens in View Royal following police incident

Timothy Durkin is pictured in a photograph filed in Federal Court. The B.C. Securities Commission claims the Sooke man defrauded an investor out of $1 million. (Federal Court)
Vancouver Islander accused of selling fake ownership in world-renowned Sooke Harbour House

Victoria police are seeking witnesses and information after four fires were set in one day in James Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)
Information sought around series of James Bay arson incidents