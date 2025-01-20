Public asked to contact Kelowna RCMP after 'menace' driver released without charges

A man who is likely linked to a string of driving related offences was arrested on Jan. 18, and then released from custody with numerous fines.

The RCMP is now asking members of the public who witnessed the driver throwing items from their vehicle or engaging in other dangerous behaviours to contact the police.

“We believe this individual is linked to several other incidents including a video circulating online of the driver throwing debris out his window along Harvey Avenue,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.

People are asked to contact the RCMP directly at 250-762-3300 with information relating to the string of incidents.

A video of the driver throwing items from the van was posted to social media site Reddit.

"He was driving in the middle of the road, at first we thought he was trying to merge. But he was actually deliberately driving like a menace," reads the Reddit post.

The man was arrested on Jan. 18, at approximately 11:15 a.m. after the Kelowna RCMP responded to a crash on the 1700-block of Harvey Avenue.

Police were told the driver of a grey Ford Freestar van had been travelling the wrong way on the highway after making a U-turn. The driver then allegedly collided with an SUV and fled the scene.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., the suspect driver and vehicle were observed parked outside of a business in the 200-block of Rutland Road North, where the driver is also alleged to have damaged a storefront window. Police then arrested the driver without incident and the van was towed.

The man was later released from custody with numerous Motor Vehicle Act fines including; No Driver’s License, No Insurance, and Drive Without Due Care and Attention. There is no ongoing criminal investigation at this time.