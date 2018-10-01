Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal (Hugo Wong/News Staff)

Public calls for waterfront park in Swartz Bay terminal revamp sessions

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2021

More than 500 people participated in Phase 2 of public engagement to help shape future plans for Swartz Bay ferry terminal.

The public sessions included pop-up events at the terminal, an online engagement, and stakeholder and employee workshops where BC Ferries presented draft concepts for the terminal based on themes raised in Phase 1. Participants were asked about several potential options including an expanded foot passenger building and waiting area, improved vehicle passenger amenities, improved pick-up and drop-off areas, and options for the waterfront area at the terminal.

Participants identified most concepts as meeting their needs “well” or “very well” and noted a preference for a park in the waterfront area of the terminal, rather than a concession in that area. Preference for the concession was that it be included closer to the vehicle waiting area, as it is today. Find a summary report online at bcferries.com/swbvision.

The proposed concept expected later this year would be presented at additional information sessions at Swartz Bay for customers, employees and community members in the next phase.

Terminal redevelopment would take place over several years. Public engagement is set to continue as the terminal is designed and before construction is scheduled to begin in 2021.


