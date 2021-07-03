Public hearing being held on changes needed for Esquimalt’s new public safety building

The public’s comments will be heard during the July 5 council meeting

Rendering of the proposed design for the new public safety building in Esquimalt. (Courtesy Township of Esquimalt)

A public hearing will allow Esquimalt residents to provide their thoughts on council amending the township’s Official Community Plan and Zoning Bylaw to make way for a proposed $42 million public safety building.

Esquimalt is the developer in this project, so it’s required to notify all property owners and occupants within 100 metres of the site (500 Park Place), the community said in a release. Esquimalt said it has already sent letters to those owners and occupants in the 100-metre range.

Plans call for the new public safety building at 500 Park Place to house fire, police, and other municipal services for more than 50 years, as well as provide valuable commercial space on Esquimalt Rd.

Council will consider the amendments at its July 5 meeting, which will also serve as the public hearing. Esquimalt says public feedback should relate to the Official Community Plan and Zoning Bylaw changes, which include the proposed building’s: uses, height, site coverage, setbacks, and parking.

The full list of amendments being considered can be found here: https://bit.ly/3ykDt5z.

The public can have their thoughts included in the public hearing by:

-sending an email to corporate.services@esquimalt.ca before noon on Monday (July 5)

-dropping off written comments in the drop box at the front entrance of the Esquimalt Municipal Hall before noon on Monday (July 5)

-Phoning 250-414-7135 before 4:30 p.m. on July 5 to get put on the hearing’s speakers list. These people will be called back during the public hearing and will be speaking live to council

-those watching the public hearing who want to respond can text or leave a voicemail at 250-883-6426. Their name and phone number will be taken and added to the speaker’s list. They’ll then receive a phone call when it is their turn to speak to the council.

