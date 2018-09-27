The owner of Blair Gowie wishes to subdivide the lands into two parcels, retaining the heritage building on one lot to use as a single family residence with a secondary suite, and to construct a new residential dwelling on the other lot. (Photo oakbay.ca)

Public hearing in Oak Bay cancelled after error found in heritage subdivision bylaw

A new public hearing will be called after correction is made to Blair Gowie application

Landmark heritage estate ‘Blair Gowie’ is back before council after an error was found in the Heritage Revitalization Agreement Bylaw created for the subdivision application of the property.

A public hearing was held on Sept. 17 to provide the public with an opportunity to have input on the application for a Heritage Revitalization Agreement Bylaw for the property at 2031 Runnymede Avenue, a heritage property originally owned by Harry Ross and his wife Jennie Butchart, the daughter of the Butcharts, of the renowned Victoria attraction, the Butchart Garden.

The current owner of Blair Gowie wants to subdivide the land into two lots, retaining the heritage building on one lot to use as a single family residence with a secondary suite, and constructing a new residential dwelling on the other lot.

The public hearing on Sept.17 was recessed and scheduled to reconvene on Sept.24 after council asked for additional information due to concern about inconsistencies in the application. It was brought up that the illustrative concept plan on the notification sign on the property was different than the notification given out in mailboxes and in the current application. There were also questions raised about how the current application differed from past applications to subdivide the property.

RELATED: Heritage house subdivision heads for public hearing Monday in Oak Bay

Council is requesting site drawings, information about previous applications for subdivision, the number of people given notification, timing of previous subdivision applications, among other items.

The public hearing that was to be reconvened on Sept.24 was cancelled after district staff found an error in the Heritage Revitalization Agreement Bylaw, requiring council to reconsider a future report and bylaw. The bylaw will be corrected and a new public hearing will be called.

All correspondence received and provided to mayor and council at the Sept. 17 public hearing will be included in the future public hearing agenda package which will be posted on the district’s website at: https://www.oakbay.ca/municipal-hall/meetings-minutes/minutes-agendas. Agenda packages are available on the website by 4:30 p.m. on the Friday preceding the public hearing.

The property previously prompted a petition, a demonstration and several concessions by the developer in 2011. The 1916 Maclure mansion was hotly debated for months in Oak Bay council chambers, after the owner came forward asking to subdivide the property. The owners terminated the process after not being able to conclude agreement with district staff, according to the owner.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

East facade of Blair Gowie, 2031 Runnymede Avenue. Originally home to Harry and Jenny Butchart Ross. (Photo Oak Bay Archives)

Previous story
Sidney legalizes Airbnbs
Next story
New B.C. sex doll brothel only a ‘novelty,’ prof says

Just Posted

Tent city unsure where they will go after Oct. 1 deadline

The group relies on the help of supporters outside the campground to determine their next steps

‘Set up for failure:’ Esquimalt mayor responds to Elsner report

Both Barb Desjardins and Victoria mayor Lisa Helps were co-chairs on police chief investigation

Speed-dating format spotlights Sooke candidates

Meet-and-greet with a time limit held at Sooke Community Hall

Indulge in some ‘Higher Learning’ at a Victoria dispensary

Curious about cannabis? Trees Dispensary holds three seminars at Yates Street location

Public hearing in Oak Bay cancelled after error found in heritage subdivision bylaw

A new public hearing will be called after correction is made to Blair Gowie application

Victoria man hasn’t put trash out for three years

Mr. no-trash recycles everything, even takes neighbours’ composts to public works

135 B.C. kids stung by wasps in rolling nest while on annual Terry Fox run

Students were running along the edge of the Kamloops elementary school’s yard when the nest was disrupted.

Crime Stoppers most wanted in Greater Victoria for Sept. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. to track ‘dirty money’ in real estate, horse racing

$100M in casino cash may only be the ‘fun money,’ David Eby says

New B.C. sex doll brothel only a ‘novelty,’ prof says

Vancouver company’s dolls more akin to ‘a very expensive fleshlight,’ according to UBC author

Texting is just as hurtful as face-to-face convos, says new study

A new study from UBC Okanagan says texting can have harmful effects.

New in-depth report sheds light on who in B.C. is dying of drug overdoses

Coroner’s report includes information such as marital status, employment status and housing situation

B.C. carbon tax now costs more than natural gas it is charged on

Price slump continues as hopes raised for LNG exports

Philpott defends Indigenous healing lodges amid controversy over Stafford killer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joined Stafford’s father expressing outrage over decision

Most Read