Scott Laming and his neighbours have rallied to save the childcare facility located on the site of a proposed housing development on Raymond Street South. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Scott Laming and his neighbours have rallied to save the childcare facility located on the site of a proposed housing development on Raymond Street South. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Public hearing scheduled for Saanich condos opposed by neighbours rallying to preserve daycare

Proposal includes 59-units, six-storeys at 3656 Raymond St. South

Saanich residents hoping to weigh in on a six-storey development proposed for Raymond Street South can have their say on March 16 at 7 p.m.

A public hearing has been scheduled for a 59-unit, multi-family development being considered for 3656 Raymond St. South – the site of an existing childcare facility that some residents are rallying to preserve.

Abstract Developments has applied to rezone the property from P-1 (public assembly) Zone to RA-11 (apartment) Zone. Variances for setback and parking are also requested.

READ ALSO: Need for childcare butts heads with proposed six-storey building in Saanich

Council first considered the application in June 2020 but sent it back for revisions. An amended plan was received that September, at which time council agreed it was ready for a public hearing.

Residents of Raymond Street South and the neighbouring area have expressed concerns about the development as it would result in the loss of a long-standing daycare facility. In November 2020, resident Scott Laming told Black Press Media that the neighbourhood isn’t opposed to development, but rather to trading childcare for housing – especially because Saanich’s 2020 childcare study highlighted that the region’s daycare demands aren’t being met.

Correspondence already submitted to council from residents included numerous mentions of concern regarding the loss of the existing daycare and the inevitable increase in vehicle traffic on the dead-end road should the development proceed.

READ ALSO: Victoria, province won’t meet March 31 goal of sheltering encampment residents

However, others voiced support for the proposal, noting that its proximity to the Galloping Goose Trail and various bus routes would permit residents to work and play without dependence on vehicles.

The Mount View Colquitz Community Association has also expressed opposition to the proposal – citing the loss of affordable childcare, the size of the development and the failure to consult the community among its reasons for resisting the project.

Those wanting to speak during the electronic public hearing must register by noon on March 16 by emailing council@saanich.ca or calling 250-475-5501.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

DaycaredevelopmentDistrict of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. mom’s waffle-finding mission for son becomes a ‘complex’ baking adventure

Just Posted

Scott Laming and his neighbours have rallied to save the childcare facility located on the site of a proposed housing development on Raymond Street South. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Public hearing scheduled for Saanich condos opposed by neighbours rallying to preserve daycare

Proposal includes 59-units, six-storeys at 3656 Raymond St. South

Food Eco District is hosting a free, online workshop on March 15, which is geared towards teaching the basics of urban farming. The organization is also preparing to hand out garden kits for a second year. Last year, 500 kits were handed out through the My FED Farm project. (Photo courtesy of Food Eco District)
Food Eco District aims to get Greater Victoria residents planting

Upcoming urban farming workshop on March 15; garden kits to be handed out this spring

Victoria police are warning people after a fraudster posed as a CEO and convinced an employee to purchase $1,000-worth of gift cards. (Black Press Media file photo)
Fraudster impersonates CEO, steals $1,000 from unsuspecting Victoria employee

Victim purchased 10 gift cards worth $100 each

Glenlyon Norfolk School will be taking over the Oak Bay Guest House to accommodate boarding students. (Google Maps Screenshot)
Glenlyon Norfolk School to use Oak Bay Guest House for student housing

Oak Bay Guest House has run 99 years

The #MyBelmont community is celebrating its third anniversary in Langford. The 22-acre development is next to the Belmont Market, and offers both rental apartments, commercial space and condominium homes suited for first-time buyers. (Photo submitted)
#MyBelmont community celebrates three-year anniversary

The 22-acre development offers rental apartments, condominium homes, commercial space

Premier John Horgan speaks about Phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem, far left, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan supports vaccine passports for international travel but lukewarm for B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed caution about the issue

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: How do you feel about setting your clocks ahead this weekend?

Greater Victoria residents might expect to see a few more cranky and… Continue reading

Graph tracks infections of long-term care home residents after they get their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 15, 2020 to Feb. 15, 2021. Infections fell off sharply after three weeks. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 vaccine protects health staff, seniors best after three weeks

B.C. data show new infections dropped rapidly after first jab

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack “Sig” Sigvaldason. (Pixabay.com)
Black Press Media acquires NNSL Media in Northwest Territories, Nunavut

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack ‘Sig’ Sigvaldason

Police are looking for witnesses and other possible victims following two cases of vehicle wheel lug nuts being intentionally loosened in Nanaimo. (File photo)
Stupid joke or much worse? RCMP probes loosened lug nuts in Nanaimo

Car’s wheel rolls through Nanaimo park after someone tampers with vehicle wheels

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades. (Pixabay)
20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report

More than half surveyed say they’ve made upgrades to their home since last March

An arrest made during an alleged drug transaction at a Nanaimo shopping centre parking lot led to the discovery of 40 litres of GHB, as well as a drug production site in another part of the city. (File photo)
RCMP arrest Nanaimo man with 40 litres of GHB in the trunk of his vehicle

Investigation leads to discovery of a drug lab in a storage locker

B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV) B.C. Premier John Horgan and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver (right) hold meetings in Whitehorse, Sept. 30, 2019. Yukon made the move to stop seasonal time changes last fall. (B.C. government)
Spring forward (again), maybe you won’t have to fall back, B.C. premier says

Yukon dumped time changes, John Horgan still working on it

Most Read