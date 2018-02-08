Public input wanted on regional handyDART facility in View Royal

The handyDART is a fully accessible bus ideal for persons with mobility issues.

BC Transit has taken another step forward in establishing a new regional handyDART facility in View Royal.

A site at 2401 Burnside Rd. has been targeted and BC Transit has applied to amend the town’s official community plan and rezone the property.

If approved, the site, which is southeast of the Burnside Road and Watkiss Way intersection, would feature a new regional handyDART operations and maintenance facility.

According to a release from BC Transit, the existing handyDART facility on Glanford Avenue in Saanich is beyond its capacity and can no longer support future growth. The View Royal location was targeted because it is central and near multiple arteries connecting to all corners of Greater Victoria.

The Victoria Bowmen Archery Club is currently located on the site and while BC Transit had hoped to located the new facility on the southern corner of the property – continuing to accommodate the club onsite – further site examination revealed the facility would have to be located more centrally. In a statement BC Transit noted it is committed to working with the club to find a suitable location to move to in 2019. A significant portion of the property will remain as greenspace and the Galloping Goose Trail.

BC Transit is asking residents to weigh in on the proposal by providing input on elements that will help shape the final submission and design on the project.

Residents can do just that an upcoming open house in View Royal at Eagle View Elementary school, 97 Talcott Rd., on Tuesday, Feb. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Information is also available at the View Royal Town Hall, 45 View Royal Ave., and on BC Transit’s website at bit.ly/2smKBRW.

handyDART is an accessible, door-to-door shared transit service for people with disabilities that prevent them from using conventional or fixed-route transit without assistance.

