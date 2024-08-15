Public interferes with North Okanagan wildfire fighting efforts

BC Wildfire crews couldn't action fire immediately due to public fighting blaze and refusing to leave

Citizens who saw a fire sparked near Armstrong Monday night jumped into action to fight the fire. But they also refused to leave and allow the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) crew take over, which stalled actions.

"Because of this, fire fighting personnel were unable to initiate night vision helicopter suppression efforts through bucketing and retardant – because they couldn’t confirm that the area was clear," said Stacey Raftus, Regional District of North Okanagan communications officer. "In order not to risk the safety of those members of the public refusing to leave, fire suppression efforts were delayed until the morning."

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) says there have been several incidents where firefighting activity has been halted due to interference by the public.

"In order for wildfire suppression activities to continue safely and effectively, the public must stay out of active fire areas."

The Wildfire Act and the Wildfire Regulation grant authority to government officials engaged in fire control (including firefighters) to order all people to leave active fire areas.

"We understand this time of year is stressful for all, and appreciate the commitment our community members have to assist in fire suppression efforts - but please treat response personnel respectfully and follow the direction provided," said the RDNO.

The following activities can impact wildfire suppression:

• members of the public entering an active fire area, forcing helicopters that were providing bucketing support to temporarily cease operations

• travellers stopping along roadways near an active wildlife to observe fire activity or suppression efforts

• recreational boaters failing to give helicopters and airtankers sufficient room to maneuver and operate safely when collecting water

• the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) in active wildfire areas

"During the fire season, we may consider implementing area restrictions for backcountry areas, if doing so will help address these issues," said BCWS.

"We recognize that vast majority of people in B.C. are mindful and respectful of suppression activities, and we appreciate everyone's cooperation and support to help keep all of us safe this summer."