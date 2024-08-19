Public invited to weigh in on regional transit hub planned for Saanich's Uptown

Uptown expected to become central transit hub for Captial Region, with hundreds of housing units, commercial space and amenities planned for area

The first round of public engagement for a transit-oriented development near Uptown Shopping Centre is underway and will run until Sept. 18.

This consultation will allow local residents to provide input about the type of development they want to see at this location.

"In addition to providing hundreds of new housing units and creating a compact community with public spaces… this development is planned to ultimately become a central transit hub for the entire Capital Region," said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming.

The ministry has created a website with a survey where people can provide feedback. To fill out the survey, visit engage.gov.bc.ca/uptowntransitorienteddevelopment.

An in-person interactive open house with the District of Saanich, BC Transit and Capital Regional District is scheduled for Sept. 12 at the New Life Church at 3900 Carey Rd.

There will also be a pop-up event on Sept. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. next to the Galloping Goose overpass near the Uptown Shopping Centre.

The public engagement will seek feedback on a potential transit exchange beneath the residential buildings that could be integrated with the Lochside and Galloping Goose regional trails.

A transit exchange could make it a nexus for active transportation and public transit, with connections to downtown Victoria, the University of Victoria, the West Shore and the Saanich Peninsula.

"BC Transit supports developments built close to transit hubs and corridors as more people will see public transit as a viable and accessible option and can live and work without complete reliance on vehicles," said Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit CEO. "A transit exchange in this location would support improved regional connectivity, future increases in transit service levels, more direct bus routing and reliable, faster transit service."

It's anticipated the site will feature multiple buildings with hundreds of housing units, new public gathering spaces, active transportation connections, and retail and commercial space, as well as the potential for amenities such as child care, community health facilities and educational services.

The Uptown transit-oriented development plan builds on legislation passed by the government and is aimed at speeding up the delivery of homes and encouraging more communities near transit, services and amenities.

Legislation introduced by Fleming in 2022 (Bill 16) allows the province to buy land for transit-oriented developments near planned transit hubs.

In December 2023, Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon introduced legislation requiring municipalities to designate transit-oriented development areas within 800 metres of SkyTrain stations and 400 metres of major bus exchanges. The Uptown site is covered under this legislation.

"The District of Saanich welcomes this opportunity for people to provide feedback on this proposed development from the province and BC Transit – a project that will help us implement our exciting vision for the Uptown-Douglas area," said Saanich Mayor Dean Murdock.

A more specific timeline for development at the Uptown site will be available when preliminary planning work is completed.