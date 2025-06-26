Public Safety minister unveils plan in Surrey to tackle South Asian extortion crisis

Police are aware of 12 cases in Surrey since the beginning of 2025 but believe the crime to be under-reported

The Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Garry Begg at a press conference at Surrey Police Service headquarters in Surrey on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Public Safety Minister Garry Begg has unveiled a provincial government plan in conjunction with BC Crime Stoppers to tackle a recent increase in extortion threats aimed at South Asians in Surrey and elsewhere.

Begg said the Province is doing "everything" it can to support police efforts to end the threats, which includes getting victims to report crimes. He said the government is providing $100,000 to help BC Crime Stoppers run a 60-day "extortion awareness campaign" in English and Punjabi with ads on social and traditional media.

"It was developed in consultation with individuals with deep knowledge of these issues, including those with experience in policing and lived experience within the South Asian community," Begg said. "The goal is encouraging reporting to help police find and stop those responsible for these actions."

The NDP MLA for Surrey-Guildford was joined by Gillian Millam, executive director of BC Crime Stoppers, who appeared remotely from Newfoundland for the June 26 announcement, and Chief Constable Norm Lipinski at the Surrey Police Service headquarters in Newton.

Lipinski said police are aware of 12 cases in Surrey since the beginning of 2025 but police figure this crime is under-reported. There have been no arrests yet.

"Our investigators are working to solve these crimes. At the present time we have not put any files forward to the Crown but they are all ongoing and very active."

"These are extremely complex investigations," he added. While police understand people want regular updates on investigations, he added, police "cannot risk compromising the leads we have accomplished through the public disclosure that may occur.

"What I can share is that we are actively gathering evidence and intelligence in connection with multiple extortion investigations in Surrey and in other jurisdictions," Lipinski said.

He said curbing this problem is a "top priority" for the SPS, which is operating with a three-pronged approach by setting up a "well-resourced" full-time extortion investigation team, working with victims to make sure there are safety plans in place for them and their families.

Lipinski said police are increasing police patrols in "key areas" in Surrey, using cameras in the community, "and third, SPS is engaging with the community to ensure they know what to do if they receive an extortion threat.

"It's important that victims immediately report the incident to police," Lipinski said, and provide investigators with any related text-messages, voicemails and camera footage.

"We advise that people do not pay any money or attempt to negotiate with these criminals," he said, to avoid escalating the situation.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke on June 25 issued a statement urging the federal government to declare as terrorist organizations groups that are involved in extortion and violence.

"Whether these groups operate locally or internationally, this designation is a critical step in equipping law enforcement with the necessary tools to dismantle these dangerous networks and protect our residents and businesses," she said.

Premier David Eby made the same request of the federal government on June 17.