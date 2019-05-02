Public talks health care with free forum in Sidney

Registration required for Saturday event at Mary Winspear Centre

Residents are invited for a free forum on public health care set for Saturday at the Mary Winspear Centre.

A coalition of Saanich Peninsula health care stakeholders host Healthcare in our Community, a public forum on May 4.

READ MORE: Peninsula public forum to explore healthcare crisis and seek input from community

Speakers include experts and local doctors who can speak about the history of the current health care crisis. They plan to explain recent initiatives and will discuss how medical practices and focuses have shifted. Impacts will also be explored, such as on the SPHHF.

Saanich, Central Saanich, Sidney and North Saanich partner with the Saanich Peninsula Hospital & Healthcare Foundation (SPHHF) to bring the community together for a discussion on health care in the region.

Register for the free tickets online at marywinspear.ca/event/health-care-our-community.


