(Black Press Media file photo)

Public tips lead to arrest in alleged random assault on Victoria bus

June 19 incident was recorded by onboard camera

Victoria Police Department credits the public with an arrest in connection to a random attack on a BC Transit bus last month. related to a June 19 assault.

Officers arrested a man July 8 in relation to an alleged assault June 19.

Police say that day, shortly after 4 p.m. VicPD officers were flagged down by two men in the 1100-block of Johnson Street. One of the men told officers he had just been randomly struck by a man he did not know while on a bus. Officers say video captured on the bus showed the assault and the helpful actions of bystanders who intervened and pushed the suspect off the bus. The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening and he did not require medical attention.

At the time, VicPD said it was investigating as a potential hate crime as the man attacked is Black while the suspect was described as Caucasian. The incident remains under investigation.

RELATED: VicPD investigating possible hate crime on BC Transit bus


VicPD

