Public warned after reports of men stopping, trying to get into cars in Maple Bay

Police investigating

Drivers in the Maple Bay area are being warned after an incident on Feb. 26 in which two men stopped a car on Maple Bay Road driven by a young woman, the sole occupant, and then tried to open the doors.

On her Facebook page, Julie Grimsson, the mother of the young woman, said her daughter was on her way to the gym at approximately 6:45 p.m. when she noticed two men walking along the side of the road. Suddenly, one man jumped out in front of her car so she had to come to a screeching stop while the other man stayed on the passenger side.

“Once she was stopped, they then proceeded to each try to open her car doors,” Grimsson said.

“They were yelling and swearing at her through the window and she thought they looked like they might try to smash her car window so she floored it and drove off.”

Grimsson said she and her daughter called the police and filed a report on the incident, and she was later contacted by two other parents of young women who had the same thing happen to them at the same location on the road.

“They may be trying to hijack vehicles or steal from inside the car,” she said.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP said it is aware of the incident and is investigating.

“Investigators have undertaken steps to identify those individuals and what prompted their actions/behaviours,” the RCMP said in a statement.