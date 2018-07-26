The Habitat Acquisition Trust is urging Capital Region residents to be on the lookout for bats. (File photo)

Public’s help needed in tracking bat activity

Bat stats provide vital info

Rick Stiebel | Sooke News Mirror

‘Tis the season to go batty.

The middle of the summer is the time when people generally notice more bat activity or even find them flying in their house, on the ground or roosting in unusual locations.

Female bats gather in maternity colonies in early summer and remain with the pups until they are ready to fly. Some species have adapted to living in human structures, and colonies can be found under roofs, siding, or in attics barns and buildings.

“These surprise visitors are usually the young pups,” Mandy Kellner a biologist and co-ordinator with the B.C. Community Bat program explained in a media release. “In July and August, pups are learning to fly, and their early efforts may land them in locations where they are more likely to come in contact with humans.”

RELATED: Vacationers urged to check for stowaway bats

While some people appreciate that bats can reduce insect activity significantly, others aren’t as keen to have them around.

Under the B.C. Wildlife Act, it’s illegal to harm or exterminate bats. Exclusion can only be carried out in the fall or winter, once it’s determined that they are no longer in the building.

If you find a bat, dead or alive, do not touch it with your bare hands because there is a chance that it can be infected with rabies, and any risk of transmission should not be treated lightly. Contact a veterinarian or doctor immediately if you or a pet are bitten or scratched by a bat.

Contact the B.C. Community Bat Program at bcbats.ca to report sightings or for information on how to move bats safely, or call 1-855 9BC BATS. You can also access the Managing Bats in Buildings booklet at that website as well.

The Habitat Acquisition Trust’s Bat Program is also asking people to notify them if they find multiple dead bats in colonies, houses, barns or bat houses. Please visit bat@hat.bc.ca or call 250-995-2428 to report any dearly departed bat population you happen to come across.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Viral video from Uptown mall in Saanich shows security wrestling with suspect

Just Posted

Viral video from Uptown mall in Saanich shows security wrestling with suspect

Saanich Police confirm they are now investigating the incident

Public’s help needed in tracking bat activity

Bat stats provide vital info

YMCA-YWCA eyes the future after selling downtown Victoria property

The Y to lease existing space for up to seven years while looking for new downtown home

Sexual assault charges laid against Victoria care worker

Amado Ceniza, 39, of Saanich faces four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation

Future of Esquimalt Legion finally clear

New developer steps in to ensure initial proposal comes to fruition

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

B.C., U.S. negotiators want big changes to Columbia River Treaty

Flood control deal expires in 2024, value of electricity falling

BC Ferries opens bidding process for five new vessels

Construction of new passenger ships open to local, provincial and national shipyards

GoFundMe started for father of 7-year-old girl killed in B.C.

Aaliyah Rosa was found deceased in a Langley rental suite on July 22

Homophobic flyers left at 3 B.C. businesses

PFLAG representative John Federici warning owners to keep an eye out for unwanted material

Vancouver Island Gorging Dragons win multiple medals at dragon boating world championships

International Dragon Boat Federation’s Club Crew World Championships were in Hungary, July 16-22

B.C. government workers earn 7.5% more than private sector: report

Fraser Institute also says government workers were absent for personal reasons 49% more often

B.C. woman cheers record $400,000 Keno win

It’s the largest Keno prize ever won at a retail location

Dog returns nearly 80 lost balls to softball teams

South Cariboo resident, Whisper, really has a thing for softballs

Most Read