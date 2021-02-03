Public’s help sought in search for missing Metchosin man

West Shore RCMP is looking for Metchosin man Steve Grant.
Grant, 53, has been missing from his home since Jan. 30. He drives a black 2008 Toyota Tundra single cab short box with a silver steel-like tool box in the back. His truck has the licence plate ET2933.
Grant is described as a Caucasian man, 5’9” and about 160 pounds with a slim build. He has blue eyes, brown, shoulder-length hair and a brown and grey full beard.
Anyone who sees Grant is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. The West Shore RCMP report desk can be reached at 250-474-2264.
