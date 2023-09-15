Pumping from Cowichan Lake into the Cowichan River begins

Another two weeks anticipated before a wet weather system arrives

The Cowichan River is now flowing with the aid of large pumps moving water from Cowichan Lake.

According to a statement from Catalyst Crofton mill’s parent company Paper Excellence that’s managing the pumping, the lake level is continuing downward, indicating the rainfall into lake has been minimal in the last few days, but there’s hope for significant rainfall within the next two weeks.

A wet weather system is predicted to arrive beginning around Sept. 26. That is an imperfect forecast, of course, since predictions of rainfall two weeks ahead during July and August failed to amount to much. But it’s perceived a similar prediction for late in September has a higher probability of happening.

“With the lake level already low, and with another two weeks of pumping anticipated, the buoys will be deployed into the lake Friday (Sept. 15) and tomorrow (Sept. 16),” the statement read.

The upcoming end of the prime recreational boating season is seen as a bonus, but there will still be boaters on the lake and more hazards to boating will appear in coming days as the lake level continues downward.

Environmental monitoring is also ongoing as required. There’s a special focus on the Vancouver lamprey under the Species at Risk Act and the operation of the pumps.