Enrico Wineries is hosting a ‘Puppies and Prosecco’ event to help fundraise for the Victoria Humane Society and Peaches for Pets (Facebook/ Enrico Winery)

Puppies and Prosecco raises funds for Greater Victoria animals

Enrico Winery is fundraising for the Victoria Human Society and Peaches for Pets

What’s a better way to unwind than hanging out with a puppy, or having a glass of wine? Both of them together, of course.

That’s why Mill Bay’s Enrico Winery is hosting an upcoming Puppies and Prosecco event to help fundraise for the Victoria Humane Society and Peaches for Pets.

On Sunday, Sept. 22 the event will run at the 3280 Telegraph Rd. property from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People are welcome to bring their puppies or simply come along and see the four-legged friends who are there.

ALSO READ: Victoria Humane Society needs volunteers after flood of puppies and kittens

Attendees will have access to a photo booth , as well as the chance to win a special photo package by Bob Vanderford Photography.

Sponsors for the event include Enrico Winery, the Victoria Humane Society, Peaches for Pets/ROAM, Bob Vanderford Photography, Lucky Paws Pet Supply and the Shawnigan Lake Veterinary Wellness Practice.

For more information you can head to the facebook.com/EnricoWinery

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Police deny accusations in lawsuit filed in wake of Surrey cop-shooting suspect
Next story
Does prayer have a place in the B.C. Legislature?

Just Posted

Does prayer have a place in the B.C. Legislature?

Study reviews 873 prayers from past 16 years for content, inclusivity

Saanich pilots new, highly reflective road markings

Inlaid thermoplastic lines replaced traditional paint in three locations

Puppies and Prosecco raises funds for Greater Victoria animals

Enrico Winery is fundraising for the Victoria Human Society and Peaches for Pets

Central Saanich seeks direction on future of Saanichton Village

Drop-in event scheduled at municipal hall for Saturday

Art Gallery of Greater Victoria receives $500,000 donation from BMO

More than $9 million raised for The NEXT Gallery project

VIDEO: B.C. farm rents out goats to mow lawns

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you agree with recent survey results and support a permanent shift to Daylight Saving Time?

There are many things British Columbians are vocal about in the political… Continue reading

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

As three leaders prepare to debate, Trudeau accused of ducking record

Liberal leader to be absent from first debate, hosted by the Maclean’s and CityTV, in Toronto

Chilliwack homeowners get rainbow driveway after city rejects Pride crosswalk

Dismayed by council decision they decide to display symbol of LGBTQ2 acceptance and diversity

Police deny accusations in lawsuit filed in wake of Surrey cop-shooting suspect

Jason Victor Hernandez suing VPD after police mistook him for suspect in shooting of Transit cop in Surrey

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

Tax-deliquent Neucel pulp mill means Port Alice arena won’t open this year

The village has not yet been formally approached with a request for Oscar Hickes in 2020.

Most Read