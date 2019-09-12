Puppies and Prosecco raises funds for Greater Victoria animals

Enrico Winery is fundraising for the Victoria Human Society and Peaches for Pets

What’s a better way to unwind than hanging out with a puppy, or having a glass of wine? Both of them together, of course.

That’s why Mill Bay’s Enrico Winery is hosting an upcoming Puppies and Prosecco event to help fundraise for the Victoria Humane Society and Peaches for Pets.

On Sunday, Sept. 22 the event will run at the 3280 Telegraph Rd. property from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People are welcome to bring their puppies or simply come along and see the four-legged friends who are there.

Attendees will have access to a photo booth , as well as the chance to win a special photo package by Bob Vanderford Photography.

Sponsors for the event include Enrico Winery, the Victoria Humane Society, Peaches for Pets/ROAM, Bob Vanderford Photography, Lucky Paws Pet Supply and the Shawnigan Lake Veterinary Wellness Practice.

