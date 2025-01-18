'Purposefully' farting at neighbour highlights B.C.'s top 10 unique bylaw calls

Clashing tulips, staring cat, Emotional Support Duck also made the list

B.C. communities might have to update their bylaws to accommodate the creative complaints enforcement officers received throughout 2024.

The Local Government Compliance and Enforcement Association of BC (LGCEA) issued a media release of the top 10 "interesting, unique and funny" calls for service over the past year, and they do not disappoint.

Bylaw officers had to keep a straight face while dealing with such complaints as a resident reporting their neighbour was "purposefully" farting at them, while another individual was upset that the cat next door "sits on the fence and stares at them."

A number of other animal calls also made the list, including an individual who identified as a dog and wanted to buy a dog licence, and a person upset because someone in their community had an approved Emotional Support Duck while their friend would like a chicken but couldn't have one as per regulations.

There were also a number of colourful calls, such as a resident upset that their neighbour's yellow tulips "clashed with the colour of their fence," and another who objected to someone's new yellow car that they believed went against "community standards."

"Bylaw officers have a difficult job, often having to weigh a requestor's concerns while considering the broader impact to the community, the interests of the local government and whether the matter is a 'neighbour dispute'," the release reads. "Sometimes, officers have the unfortunate and difficult situation of explaining to members of the public that their concerns are not a bylaw issue or one that the local government will not address, even if the matter impacts them."

Bylaw officers can, however, have a good laugh until such time that 'purposeful farting' is a ticketable offence.

The top 10 list can be found on the LGCEA website.