Pushback continues on 2 bills, B.C. Greens say they won't support either

Premier David Eby says he understands the suspicion, anxiety but it's about meeting demands of mayors, First Nations

The B.C. Green Party says it won't be supporting Bill 14 – at least not as currently drafted.

Bill 14, the Renewable Energy Projects (Streamlined Permitting) Act, is for regulation of renewable energy projects by the B.C. Energy Regulator at one of three levels of intensity and modification, according to an explanatory note for the bill.

Interim B.C. Greens Leader Jeremy Valeriote said Wednesday (May 14) that while the party supports renewable energy, it won't be support the bill as currently drafted.

“Expediting wind power projects and BC’s clean electricity grid are foundational elements to addressing climate change," said Valeriote, the MLA for West Vancouver-Sea to Sky.

“But this government is further empowering a regulator with an abysmal track-record of environmental regulation, which could lead to loss of public trust and support for these important projects.”

The Greens say that under the current proposal the B.C. Energy Regulator would "create the regulatory regime outlining consultation, environmental assessment, and the cumulative effects framework."

The party is concerned how the regulator will develop this framework on the fly "and how it will sidestep the province’s established environmental assessment process."

Valeriote said the regulator has "consistently been criticized for lack of transparency and weak compliance and enforcement," adding the B.C. Greens cannot put its trust in an agency "whose process has not yet been developed."

We cannot afford to jeopardize a process that was designed to protect the public and the planet. Therefore, we are not supportive of the mandate given to the BCER under Bill 14.”

B.C. Greens say the caucus plans to "engage in the committee process," including tabling the amendments to give Energy Minister Adrian Dix an opportunity to address the party's concerns.

The latest news release echoes another from May 8 where interim B.C. Greens Leader Jeremy Valeriote said the party would not be supporting Bill 15, the Infrastructure Projects Act.

Valeriote said then that the bill, in its current form, "grants the NDP cabinet sweeping powers to bypass environmental assessment, municipal authorities, and the jurisdiction of First Nations under the guise of fast-tracking major infrastructure projects."

“We agree that hospitals, schools, and public infrastructure need to be expedited, and that unnecessary red tape must be removed to get these projects built,” Valeriote said. “However, our concern lies with the bill’s provisions allowing the province to approve any project it deems ‘provincially-significant’—a term that remains undefined and vague.”

However, Premier David Eby was asked about Bill 15 Wednesday (May 14) during an unrelated news conference in Victoria. He said he understands the suspicion and anxiety around the bills, "but I think we'll be able to demonstrate through the use of this bill that actually we are meeting the demands of mayors, the demands of First Nations to accelerate projects that they support and working with them on that."

"This is the challenge, because I have mayors coming to me saying, 'Look, we need our schools and hospitals faster' or 'We don't understand why this major economic project for our region is being held up by the provinces internal.'"

Eby said Bill 15 passed second reading Tuesday. He said it "ended even before the time allotted for it, so we have had time to debate it."