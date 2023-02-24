CTV is looking for single farmers for their reality dating show. (File Photo)

CTV is looking for single farmers for their reality dating show. (File Photo)

Put on your dress-up flannel, Farming for Love is looking for singles in B.C.

The CTV reality show is looking to cast farmers for the reality dating show

Wash your coveralls and hose off your work boots, CTV is looking to match up single farmers from B.C. on the rural reality dating show, Farming for Love.

On the show, urban singletons are invited out to the country where they will meet the eligible farmers and compete in a series of challenges, activities and dates.

On season one, five eligible farmers were matched up with city dwellers.

If there’s someone who you’d like to nominate to take part, nominate them on ctv.ca.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AgricultureCity of KelownaDairy Farmersfarmers marketsMeet Your FarmerOkanaganRural Canada

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ukraine’s leader defiant on anniversary of Russian invasion
Next story
Letter: Changing nature of public service work ‘catastrophic’ for Greater Victoria businesses

Just Posted

The listing has been on the market for more than 40 days at 860 Carrie St. (Realtor.ca photo)
Opinion: Victoria-area property a ‘goldmine’ if you just kick out the tenants

Stock photo Restaurants in Victoria have struggled since the start of the pandemic. (iStock photo)
Letter: Changing nature of public service work ‘catastrophic’ for Greater Victoria businesses

Inclement weather has forced cancellation of the Westcoast Sooke 10K on Sunday. (Shutterstock)
Snowy weather forces cancellation of Sooke 10K

Snow hit Victoria hard in December 2022. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Snow hit Victoria hard in December 2022. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Snowmageddon looms in Greater Victoria as weather statement issued