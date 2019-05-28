UPDATED: Quadra Street reopened, thousands still without power

Quadra Street has reopened in both directions following this mornings closure due to a motor vehicle crash that has left almost 3,000 people without power early Tuesday morning.
According to BC Hydro, 2,852 people have lost power in communities north of Lakeview Avenue, south of Amblewood Drive, east of Ferrie Road and West of Blenkinsop Road.
Saanich Police responded to a crash at 3:15 a.m. in the 4100-block of Quadra Street for a single vehicle that struck a hydro pole.
The driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Crews are on site and expected to restore power before 10 a.m.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.