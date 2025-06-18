Qualicum Beach man sentenced for possession and distribution of child pornography

20-year-old man pleaded guilty in January

A Qualicum Beach man has been sentenced to four months in jail, minus time served, on child pornography charges.

Douglas R. Ball, 20, pleaded guilty in January to possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, according to the BC Prosecution Service.

He was sentenced to four months in jail for each count, to be served concurrently, plus two years of probation, on June 17.

The court also imposed a DNA order, a forfeiture order and a protective order for a period of three years.

The Crown directed a stay of proceedings for a second count of distribution.