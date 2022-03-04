Qualicum First Nation Chief recovering nicely after town councillor donates kidney

Donor Scott Harrison also doing well after Feb. 28 transplant surgery

Qualicum Beach First Nation chief Michael Recalma is recovering from kidney transplant that was made possible by Qualicum Beach Coun. Scott Harrison (inset) and the donation of his kidney. (PQB News file photo)

Qualicum Beach First Nation Chief Michael Recalma is on the road to recovery after successful kidney transplant surgery on Feb. 28.

Recalma was diagnosed with kidney failure four years ago. He had been on dialysis since then, waiting for a suitable donor to be found.

Qualicum Beach Coun. Scott Harrison heard about Recalma’s situation and decided to donate his kidney. The transplant took place at St. Paul’s Hospital.

“The procedure went very well according to his wife Sharon,” said Recalma’s sister, Frances. “The doctors were very pleased. Sharon said he may be discharged tomorrow. He is a very happy patient.”

Recalma has eight siblings: Cheryl, Arnold, Bill, Mona, Fran, Marilyn, Bryan and Lisa, who are relieved to hear their brother is well.

“They are very happy for his progress and moreso for Scott and his donation of a kidney,” said Frances.

Harrison is also recovering from the operation. He said it takes time to heal but “is going well.”

“Health-wise, I feel great considering the whole experience and seeing how healthy Michael looks is incredibly moving,” said Harrison. “I don’t really have any concerns at present but I do need to take things easy for the next few weeks.”

Harrison has checked out of the hospital but is staying in Vancouver for several more days as a precaution.

