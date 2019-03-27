Flu shots are always a good idea, particularly if you plan to visit a care home. (File photo)

Quarantine at Sooke’s Ayre Manor set to be lifted

One patient was found to have influenza type A

A quarantine that went into effect last weekend at Sooke’s Ayre Manor will be lifted soon, but the situation should serve as a cautionary tale for the community, says Linda Quigley, the director of care at Ayre Manor.

“We had a case of influenza A over the weekend ,and it’s our protocol to put a quarantine in place to protect our residents and visitors alike,” Quigley said on Wednesday

“The message that we’d like to get out is that, especially during flu season, you should get vaccinated if you’re planning to visit a care home anywhere. As well, before you go in, wash your hands and, if you’re not feeling well, either wear a mask or, even better, postpone your visit until the symptoms pass.”

The quarantine at Ayre Manor meant that visitation was severely restricted and, except for some special cases, most visits were not allowed.

“It’s pretty standard that these steps would be taken in care homes where some of the residents might be particularly vulnerable to illnesses like the flu,” said Quigley.

She added that the one resident who had fallen ill is making a good recovery and that no new cases have been discovered since the quarantine went into effect.


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saanich councillor wants to ‘rattle’ provincial chains over transport issues
Next story
Another B.C. deer dies after being impaled on wrought iron fence

Just Posted

On ninth anniversary of Langford’s teen’s murder, Kimberly’s Law reintroduced in legislature

Kimberly Proctor was murdered by two of her peers in 2010

Logging halts as Tsawout leadership launches legal action against members of their community

Indigenous Services Canada to send inspectors amid fractious climate

Proposed Hillside rental development switched to condo project

The development at 1301 Hillside Ave. originally targeted UVic, Camosun student renters

Coroners use new tool to crack mystery of the floating feet in the Salish Sea

BC Coroner Service enlists help of UBC professor’s currents tracking model

JDF curling association hopes to explore ways to keep curling rink open

Association sends letter to West Shore mayors, councils, West Shore Parks & recreation

UVic chapel goes to the dogs… and goats

Weekly pet therapy cafe helps students relieve stress

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Feds boost funding for refugee health care, but study says barriers remain

Canada’s refugee health program is getting a $283 million boost over the next two years

Personal data of 34,000 medical marijuana patients accessed in data breach: NHS

The breach occurred between December and January

Four stranded by surging seas on a rock off Tofino

Rescue chopper lifts a walker and three boogie boarders to safety after two hours at Long Beach

Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

One of six thrones hidden around the world for a promotional campaign was found in Tumbler Ridge

Bear that killed Yukon mother, baby had been ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

Valérie Théorêt, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Roesholt, were killed in November 2018

Man who committed murder at Vancouver Island hotel gets life sentence

Brandon Tyler Woody pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2017 shooting in Nanaimo

Most Read