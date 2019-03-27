Quarantine at Sooke’s Ayre Manor set to be lifted

Flu shots are always a good idea, particularly if you plan to visit a care home. (File photo)

A quarantine that went into effect last weekend at Sooke’s Ayre Manor will be lifted soon, but the situation should serve as a cautionary tale for the community, says Linda Quigley, the director of care at Ayre Manor.

“We had a case of influenza A over the weekend ,and it’s our protocol to put a quarantine in place to protect our residents and visitors alike,” Quigley said on Wednesday

“The message that we’d like to get out is that, especially during flu season, you should get vaccinated if you’re planning to visit a care home anywhere. As well, before you go in, wash your hands and, if you’re not feeling well, either wear a mask or, even better, postpone your visit until the symptoms pass.”

The quarantine at Ayre Manor meant that visitation was severely restricted and, except for some special cases, most visits were not allowed.

“It’s pretty standard that these steps would be taken in care homes where some of the residents might be particularly vulnerable to illnesses like the flu,” said Quigley.

She added that the one resident who had fallen ill is making a good recovery and that no new cases have been discovered since the quarantine went into effect.



mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter