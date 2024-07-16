Quatsino coast guard crew helps kayakers in distress safely to shore

Two kayakers activated their SAR system during the afternoon of Wednesday, July 10

The Quatsino Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary (CN-CGA) was quick to answer a call for help last week.

According to a post from the Quatsino CN-CGA's social media page, two kayakers activated their SAR system during the afternoon of Wednesday, July 10, after they had encountered strong winds within the Quatsino First Nation's territory, near Coal Harbour on the Island's northwest corner.

The Quatsino CN-CGA crew were activated by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, with Kelly Conroy, Brandon Brotchie, Dan McKay, and James Wallace responding to the call.

"Thanks to their swift action and efficient teamwork a well-coordinated mission brought the kayakers safely to shore," stated the social media post.

After being evaluated, the kayakers were found to be in "good condition and were able to continue their adventure with a heightened appreciation for the local environment and the community's safety procedures," added the post.

"Please remember to check weather conditions before heading out on the water this summer and always let someone know where you are going. If you find yourself in trouble, do not hesitate to activate the SAR system by using Channel 16 on your VHF marine radio."