Queen of Cumberland still out of service after Swartz Bay accident

Two crew out of hospital; vessel awaiting replacement part

Queen of Cumberland. (BC Ferries)

Out of service since a training accident sent two BC Ferries crew members to hospital, the Queen of Cumberland will stay that way until a new part arrives to replace one that broke.

The two people were hospitalized — one with serious injuries — on April 18 during safety training drills. While being raised into the vessel in a lifeboat, the mechanism failed, causing the boat the the crew to fall into the water. Other crew members were able to rescue them and get them to medical attention.

RELATED: Two rescued after falling from ferry at Swartz Bay.

Both crew members have been released from hospital.

Since then, the Queen of Cumberland, serving Swartz Bay and the southern Gulf Islands, has been out of service to undergo repairs. Deborah Marshall, Executive Director of Public Affairs for BC Ferries, says the part that broke – called a davit – had to be replaced. A replacement part was found in Atlantic Canada and she said they are waiting for it to be shipped to Vancouver Island. Once it arrives, Marshall said it will need to be modified to be placed on the vessel. Afterwards, the crew will have to be trained on its use and go through additional safety drills.

Marshall said the Queen of Cumberland isn’t anticipated to be back in service until mid-May.

Filling in on its regular route are a variety of other vessels, including the Salish Eagle, Bowen Queen, Mayne Queen and the Quintsa (for dangerous goods and special sailings only).

Marshall said customers traveling on the southern Gulf Islands route should check with the BC Ferries website for the most accurate schedule.


editor@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. man killed in Peru remembered by neighbours as ‘spiritual, loving, kind and polite’

Just Posted

Centre for youth seeking mental health and addictions support opens in Victoria

Foundry Centre joins six other B.C. locations, to provide one-stop shop for wellness needs

Rash of motorcycle, scooter thefts prompts police warning to residents

VicPD reports more than half of vehicle thefts in 2018 have been two-wheelers

Movie set turns Victoria neighbourhoods into New York City

Another Hallmark movie is currently shooting in Greater Victoria

Oak Bay retired Brigadier-General earns Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

Lead organizer on BC’s first Afghanistan memorial honoured by Governor General medal

Saanich woman heartbroken after death of dog in CRD shelter

Avery Phoenix McDermott, 18, is now pushing for changes to various shelter policies

Oak Bay principal rewards middle school student effort with stunts

Principal Pie Roll includes a face full of cream and a dip in McNeill Bay

Investigation into harassment allegations against NDP MP complete

Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir was accused by Christine Moore of having harassed several women

MPs vote overwhelmingly to call on Pope again for residential schools apology

Among the 94 calls to action by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was a request for an apology

‘Revenge porn’ law focuses too much on privacy: UBC student

Anti-cyberbullying Bill C-13 needs to consider sharing images as a gender-based act, student says

B.C. man killed in Peru remembered by neighbours as ‘spiritual, loving, kind and polite’

Those who knew him say accusations are incomprehensible

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Convicted councillors should lose positions, says Lower Mainland council

Lobbying to change B.C. Community Charter after David Murray conviction

B.C. health ministry moves to bar extra billing

Debate continues over role of private clinics, wait lists in B.C.

More than 1,000 operators opt in to child care savings

More than 25,000 spaces will see fee reductions of up to $350 already

Most Read