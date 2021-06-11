UPDATE: Queen Victoria statue at B.C. legislature vandalized Friday

Workers were busy powerwashing red paint off the statue of Queen Victoria at the B.C. Legislature at around 4 p.m. Friday. The base of the statue had been splattered with what looked to be red paint earlier in the day.
Police tape had cordoned off the statue by around 3:30 p.m.
A demonstration against logging old growth forests took place outside the legislature earlier in the afternoon.
