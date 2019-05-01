Holberg, B.C. (Google Maps)

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

The man who died in a logging incident on Vancouver Island has been identified as father of six from Quesnel.

Dylan Montjoy, 56, died on April 28 while working near Nawitti River near Port Hardy, according to a news release on Wednesday from the United Steelworkers union. He was previously identified by officials as being in his 40s.

RELATED: Worker dies after incident at forestry operation near Port Hardy

RCMP have completed their review, while WorkSafe BC continues its investigation.

The union will attend the site on May 2 to begin its own probe and has engaged its emergency response team representative to see to the needs of the family.

The cause of his death has not yet been determined.

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

