A quick response time allowed West Shore fire crews to limit the spread of an early morning fire in View Royal. (Black Press Media file photo)

A quick response time allowed West Shore fire crews to limit the spread of an early morning fire in View Royal. (Black Press Media file photo)

Quick response limits spread of early morning fire in View Royal

View Royal Fire Rescue on scene within 4 minutes of initial 911 call

West Shore firefighters were able to stop a fire from spreading through a View Royal home during the early hours of Dec. 2.

Crews were called to a home in the 1500-block of Glentana Road just after midnight with the first engine arriving on scene within four minutes of the initial 911 call.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and found a fire burning in a bedroom. They extinguished the blaze and contained the damage to the one bedroom.

The residents were able to escape the fire before crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the extent of the damage has yet to be estimated.

West Shore Emergency Support Services was also on scene to assist residents.

More to come.

ALSO READ: 5 elevator rescues needed due to power outages on West Shore

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

View RoyalView Royal Fire RescueWest Shore

Previous story
Supreme Court of Canada agrees to hear appeal in notorious ‘Surrey Six’ case
Next story
Longer intervals between COVID-19 shots can increase immunity, Canadian study suggests

Just Posted

CCTV captured an image of a blue Toyota Tacoma driving away from the scene of a collision in Saanich. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)
Police looking for driver involved in Saanich collision

West Shore fire crews responding to a structure fire on Sooke Road near Metchosin Road in Colwood. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Emergency crews responding to structure fire in Colwood

Jesse Roper of Metchosin performs with his band at the All Ways Home music festival in Langford at Starlight Stadium in September. Live performances have been somewhat rare for Roper lately, but he had excerpts from two of his songs play on Netflix and CBS recently. (Black Press Media file photo)
Metchosin tunesmith Jesse Roper cracks the TV barrier

A quick response time allowed West Shore fire crews to limit the spread of an early morning fire in View Royal. (Black Press Media file photo)
Quick response limits spread of early morning fire in View Royal