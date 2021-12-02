Quick response limits spread of early morning fire in View Royal

View Royal Fire Rescue on scene within 4 minutes of initial 911 call

A quick response time allowed West Shore fire crews to limit the spread of an early morning fire in View Royal. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore firefighters were able to stop a fire from spreading through a View Royal home during the early hours of Dec. 2.

Crews were called to a home in the 1500-block of Glentana Road just after midnight with the first engine arriving on scene within four minutes of the initial 911 call.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and found a fire burning in a bedroom. They extinguished the blaze and contained the damage to the one bedroom.

The residents were able to escape the fire before crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the extent of the damage has yet to be estimated.

West Shore Emergency Support Services was also on scene to assist residents.

More to come.

