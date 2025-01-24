 Skip to content
Quick-thinking kid saves house from burning down in Port Hardy

Port Hardy firefighters salute youth who slammed door shut, helping contain fire to one room
Tyson Whitney
thumbnail_img_2743
A house caught fire on Upper Carnarvon Road in Port Hardy Tuesday, Jan. 21. (GoFundMe screenshot)

A house on Upper Carnarvon Road in Port Hardy caught fire Tuesday evening (Jan. 21), and thanks to the quick thinking of the youth who was home alone, the damage was mainly contained to one room.

"The young fellow who was home saw the fire and he closed the door to the bedroom and saved the house," said Port Hardy Fire Rescue chief Brent Borg. "They'll have to rebuild that whole room, but the rest of the house only has smoke damage and that's easier to fix."

PHFR received the call around 7 p.m. with around 15 firefighters showing up to the scene where they spent roughly two-and-a-half hours with other emergency personnel backing them up from the street.

Borg said his crew went in through the basement door and saw the fire was still relatively small, "so we opened a window, gave it some air, and that's when it really started to flash up, but the team was ready with a quick attack and they knocked it down pretty fast."

"It was a really good response," added Borg, noting they didn't need any mutual aid calls from the other North Island fire departments as they managed to contain the fire to the one room.

A GoFundMe has been started to help offer support for the family affected by the fire.

