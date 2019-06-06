R. Kelly, right, with his legal team. (AP)

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to new sex charges

Among the new counts are 4 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, with a sentence of up to 30 years

Singer R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to 11 additional sex-related felonies during a court hearing in Chicago.

Prosecutors did not ask the judge to raise the bond amount for Kelly during Thursday’s hearing in Cook County court.

Kelly stood and listened to the judge describe the charges in a gray suit, with his hands folded in front of him. When the judged asked if he understood, Kelly, responded, “Yes, sir.”

Among the 11 new counts are four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, which carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison. That is more than four times as long as the maximum term for each of the 10 counts Kelly was originally charged with in February.

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.

READ MORE: R. Kelly: ‘We’re going to straighten all this stuff out’

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Colwood councillor says she was acting as a citizen in dispute with City staff

Just Posted

CRD animal control dealt with 10 ‘significant’ dog attacks in May

In all 10 cases the dog was declared dangerous and two had to be put down

Saanich reports 64 collisions involving pedestrians in 2018

2018 statistics mark an upturn from 2017 when there were 46 collisions

Veteran-owned brewing company aims to ‘leave no one behind’

V2V Black Hops Brewing supports veterans’ organizations

Colwood councillor says she was acting as a citizen in dispute with City staff

Coun. Cynthia Day says she had a ‘right to peaceful protest’

Movies about D-Day continue to divide critics

The Longest Day and Saving Private Ryan remain touchstones of popular imagination

Raptors beat Warriors 123-109 to take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

Leonard has 30 points to lead Toronto past banged-up Golden State

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the City of Victoria cut back on Canada Day celebrations?

The Victoria Police Department says its current budget will not allow it… Continue reading

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Loved ones looking for help after Cowichan Bay man attacked, suffers cracked skull

A well-known Cowichan Bay couple needs help, after an attack at Pier… Continue reading

Man arrested in machete-wielding incident on Vancouver Island pleads guilty

Two men were charged after brandishing weapons in response to laser pointer provocation

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

Ultra-luxury ship makes inaugural call to northern B.C. port

Three cruise ships in seven days to call on Northland Terminal in Prince Rupert

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Most Read