 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Rabies ruled out in Chemainus kitten after rare false positive

Testing confirms rabies result was false positive
Morgan Brayton
Morgan Brayton
31964137_web1_230301-NBU-island-health-wellness-grants-1_1
Island Health says earlier lab results indicating a Chemainus kitten had rabies were a rare false positive. (Black Press file photo)

A free-roaming kitten that sparked public health warnings in Chemainus last month did not have rabies, Island Health and the BC Centre for Disease Control confirmed.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s rabies laboratory reported on Aug. 22 that extensive testing found the kitten negative for rabies, calling the July result a rare ‘false positive’.

The kitten was found near the 8000 block of Chemainus Road in early July and initially tested positive for the virus, prompting Island Health to issue an advisory and identify anyone who may have been exposed.

“In B.C., the only animals that carry rabies virus are bats,” the BC Centre for Disease Control said in a statement. “There is very rarely spread of rabies to other animals in B.C. The risk of rabies to humans in B.C. is mainly from bats.”

Health officials say the incident underscores the importance of rabies vaccination for pets, even though rabies transmission among domestic animals in B.C. is extremely rare.

Since 1924, there have been only two reported human rabies cases in the province, both linked to bat exposures. The last confirmed case of a domestic cat with rabies in B.C. occurred in 2007.

Rabies is a preventable but serious disease. Anyone who may have been exposed to a rabid animal should seek prompt medical attention.

More information on rabies in B.C. is available at bccdc.ca.

 

Morgan Brayton

About the Author: Morgan Brayton

I am a multimedia journalist with a background in arts and media including film & tv production, acting, hosting, screenwriting and comedy.
Read more

More News

Surrey judge put too much weight on stabber's deportation status, higher court finds
Surrey judge put too much weight on stabber's deportation status, higher court finds
Cat that went missing on BC Ferries vessel found safe at terminal
Cat that went missing on BC Ferries vessel found safe at terminal
Man apprehended after allegedly threatening family members with weapon in Shuswap
Man apprehended after allegedly threatening family members with weapon in Shuswap