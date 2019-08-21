Raccoon hits vehicle head on, captured on video

One of many strange sights on Sunday for one Victoria cyclist

A cyclist in Victoria caught what he calls a “weird Sunday ride” this past weekend on video.

Jim Thompson posted the video to Facebook and YouTube on Sunday after coming across a number of odd sights in Victoria, although commenters wrote these were pretty normal in the Capital Regional District.

The video, shot from a camera strapped to Thompson’s helmet, shows a cyclist running a red light for cyclist’s on Pandora Avenue and Douglas Street and a vehicle unloading its’ trunk while parked in the street at Ogden Point.

The video comes to a climax at about the 25 second mark, as a playful raccoon runs into the street, dodges Thompson’s bike but runs straight into an oncoming car’s front fender. Luckily the raccoon seemed unphased by the head-on collision and ran away before the driver could check on it after getting out of their car.

The video ends with a drive by of a collision showing a car pulling another car a couple meters behind with a tow rope, a bike laying on the ground with a wheel on either side of the rope. The cyclist was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Although Thompson was unaware of what happened, he stated that he hoped everyone involved was okay.

See Thompson’s video here.