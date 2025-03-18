Racism at B.C. school impacting attendance for Indigenous students

8 students from Leq’á:mel First Nation no longer attending Hatzic Middle due to in-person and online bullying

WARNING: This article contains details that may be upsetting to readers

Eight students from Leq’á:mel First Nation are no longer attending Hatzic Middle School due to bullying and racism.

Parents of the students and Patrick Kelly – hereditary leader of Leq’á:mel’s Kelly family – met with Mission Public School District (MPSD) superintendent Angus Wilson last week (March 10) to discuss the situation.

“They're just very fearful. They've been bullied, they've been harassed and they've been called names,” Kelly said.

Kelly has spoken with students and says the bullying has been ongoing for years.

Online bullying has also escalated. Kelly says one incident that included comments encouraging self-harm and supporting residential schools has led to a police file.

In a statement to the Mission Record, Mission RCMP said it was notified in February about an incident of racism directed at a student at Hatzic Middle School.

"Our Youth Liaison Officer is continuing to work with school staff on the matter. Out of respect for the privacy of those involved, no further details are being released at this time," the detachment said. "Any students who experience racism or bullying of any kind are encouraged to report it to their parents, teachers, or police."

Kelly says the students' educational path becomes much different now due to the bullying.

“They've just got completely fed up with being bullied and harassed and called names, and they're just finally saying, 'I can't take this anymore, and I'm not going to school,'” Kelly said.

According to Kelly, some students are now being educated at the Leq’á:mel Health Centre, while others are being homeschooled.

“The parents are just not prepared to send their children into difficult situations where they're being bullied,” he said.

Previous attempts to resolve the situation by Hatzic Middle teachers and administration were short-term and ineffective, Kelly says.

"They notionally have a safety committee at the school, but then they've had a safety committee for some time. But why is this continuing to happen? Complaints may get made and then the students – they just don't feel that there's been anything being done about it,” he said.

The problems are systemic and have been going on for too long, Kelly says. However, the outcome of the meeting with the MPSD was positive.

He said the district committed to working with Leq’á:mel to help make the bullying, racism, and discrimination disappear.

Wilson also said it was a productive meeting.

"I think we had a very good meeting of the minds. And he shared a lot of knowledge and wisdom and history that was poignant and important. And in terms of concerns for students – that's something that the district team and our partners at Leq’á:mel started work on today (March 12)," Wilson said.

According to Wilson, MPSD has policies and tools to investigate and address the bullying both in class and online, including the Safe, Caring, and Respectful Schools Policy.

"The response will be partly about things for these specific students and then of course some things more at the macro level about everyone's mutual understanding, support and respect for each other," he said.

Kelly says he'll be monitoring how it goes over the next weeks and months.